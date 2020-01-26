https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/JACKSONVILLE-83-KENNESAW-ST-64-15004550.php
JACKSONVILLE 83, KENNESAW ST. 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Arnold
|33
|3-5
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|0
|8
|Barnes
|29
|6-14
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|15
|Santos
|27
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|7
|McCallum
|25
|8-11
|3-3
|1-2
|3
|2
|22
|Bell
|22
|3-6
|5-5
|3-5
|2
|1
|11
|Workman
|20
|4-6
|1-2
|2-8
|0
|4
|9
|Sides
|18
|2-3
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|4
|6
|Wood
|11
|2-3
|1-5
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Norman
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|C.Romich
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Forte
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Owen
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-56
|12-18
|8-32
|16
|18
|83
Percentages: FG .554, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (McCallum 3-4, Barnes 3-8, Sides 2-3, Santos 1-2, Arnold 0-1, Owen 0-1, Workman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bell 2, Arnold).
Turnovers: 12 (Arnold 2, Bell 2, Norman 2, Santos 2, Wood 2, Barnes, Sides).
Steals: 6 (Arnold 2, Bell, Norman, Santos, Wood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENNESAW ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lockley
|39
|2-9
|2-2
|2-5
|3
|1
|7
|Hooker
|36
|10-18
|10-12
|0-4
|2
|4
|30
|Obineke
|33
|2-13
|6-8
|1-6
|0
|3
|11
|J.Lewis
|28
|5-12
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|10
|Spencer
|22
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Washington
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Agostini
|8
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|D.Romich
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Kuerban
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Ogwuche
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|20-24
|6-24
|7
|19
|64
Percentages: FG .375, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Lockley 1-5, Obineke 1-5, Hooker 0-1, Washington 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Lockley, Obineke).
Turnovers: 10 (J.Lewis 4, Hooker 3, D.Romich, Kuerban, Lockley).
Steals: 7 (Hooker 4, Lockley 2, Obineke).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Jacksonville
|45
|38
|—
|83
|Kennesaw St.
|28
|36
|—
|64
A_1,973 (4,600).
