FG FT Reb
JACKSONVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bell 25 2-3 6-10 4-9 3 4 10
Arnold 38 1-5 0-0 0-4 3 1 2
Barnes 24 5-17 0-0 3-7 0 0 11
McCallum 35 4-8 2-2 0-2 2 1 14
Sides 25 1-5 0-0 0-2 1 1 3
Wood 21 5-7 1-2 0-2 0 0 11
Workman 15 1-2 0-0 2-3 0 3 2
Norman 14 0-4 0-0 1-3 1 1 0
Romich 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-53 9-14 10-32 10 11 53

Percentages: FG .358, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (McCallum 4-7, Sides 1-5, Barnes 1-7, Arnold 0-2, Romich 0-2, Norman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bell 2, Sides, Wood).

Turnovers: 9 (McCallum 4, Bell 3, Arnold, Norman).

Steals: 5 (Wood 2, Bell, McCallum, Sides).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
STETSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gouety 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Kabimba 23 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
Jones 30 3-10 2-4 1-3 0 2 11
Perry 37 8-21 0-0 3-6 0 2 18
Rawley 31 2-10 2-2 1-5 3 1 6
Aninye 26 2-5 2-2 0-2 2 0 6
Diawara 26 2-4 0-0 3-6 1 2 4
Panzo 23 2-4 0-0 2-8 2 0 5
Totals 200 20-57 6-8 11-33 8 10 52

Percentages: FG .351, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Jones 3-3, Perry 2-5, Panzo 1-3, Kabimba 0-2, Aninye 0-3, Rawley 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kabimba, Panzo).

Turnovers: 12 (Perry 6, Diawara 3, Aninye, Kabimba, Rawley).

Steals: 5 (Rawley 3, Kabimba, Perry).

Technical Fouls: None.

Jacksonville 29 24 53
Stetson 26 26 52

A_768 (5,000).