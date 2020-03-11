https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/JACKSON-ST-69-ALCORN-ST-52-15121748.php
JACKSON ST. 69, ALCORN ST. 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALCORN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Andrews
|15
|2-8
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Campbell
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Crosby
|16
|5-12
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|1
|12
|M.Howard
|20
|5-12
|6-7
|3-5
|0
|1
|16
|Tillery
|11
|0-7
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|1
|Brewton
|14
|4-9
|2-3
|0-6
|3
|5
|11
|K.Wilson
|10
|1-3
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|4
|Fairley
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Morris
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-52
|15-20
|7-30
|3
|19
|52
Percentages: FG .346, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Brewton 1-4, Crosby 0-1, Andrews 0-2, M.Howard 0-2, Tillery 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 16 (Crosby 7, Brewton 5, Morris 3, Campbell).
Steals: 6 (Brewton 2, Crosby 2, M.Howard 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McKinnis
|15
|2-3
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|James
|9
|5-7
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|4
|10
|Ross
|15
|1-1
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|4
|Wallis
|18
|5-12
|0-0
|2-10
|4
|3
|11
|Griffin
|17
|8-14
|2-6
|3-12
|2
|2
|19
|Jarrett
|13
|6-11
|4-8
|0-4
|2
|2
|16
|McClelland
|7
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|2
|Spencer
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|1
|D.Wilson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|12-26
|7-35
|16
|18
|69
Percentages: FG .529, FT .462.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Ross 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Wallis 1-6, Jarrett 0-1, McClelland 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (McKinnis 3, Wallis).
Turnovers: 12 (Griffin 2, James 2, Jarrett 2, McKinnis 2, Ross 2, Wallis 2).
Steals: 10 (Ross 3, Wallis 3, Griffin, James, Jarrett, McClelland).
Technical Fouls: Tigers, 4:53 second.
|Alcorn St.
|16
|36
|—
|52
|Jackson St.
|37
|32
|—
|69
.
