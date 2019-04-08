https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/IndyCar-Pole-Winners-13749948.php IndyCar Pole Winners The Associated Press Published 10:36 am EDT, Monday, April 8, 2019 Through April 7 1. Will Power, 2 2. Takuma Sato, 1 Most Popular 1 Westport set to appoint acting schools chief 2 Baylor's Cox leaves title game with injury, returns to cheer 3 Metro-North travel times between CT and GCT to get longer 4 The Grapevine wine shop opens on Main Street 5 Stamford is paving, but your street may not be on the list 6 Bridgeport woman gets 12 years for helping husband kill neighbor 7 Student musicians rock the house at Toquet Hall View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.