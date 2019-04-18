https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Includes-games-of-Wednesday-April-17-2019-13776722.php
Includes games of Wednesday, April 17, 2019
|POINTS
|FIELD
|GOAL
|TURNOVERS
|REBOUND
|PER
|GAME
|PERCENTAGE
|PER
|GAME
|PERCENTAGES
|OWN
|OPP.
|OWN
|OPP.
|OWN
|OPP.
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|Boston
|91.5
|82.5
|.422
|.388
|17.0
|12.5
|.177
|.873
|.569
|Brooklyn
|117.0
|123.5
|.455
|.489
|13.0
|12.5
|.244
|.640
|.438
|Denver
|105.0
|103.0
|.452
|.467
|8.0
|10.5
|.208
|.761
|.473
|Detroit
|92.5
|120.5
|.377
|.506
|11.0
|11.5
|.164
|.816
|.452
|Golden State
|126.0
|119.5
|.509
|.478
|21.5
|19.0
|.244
|.830
|.554
|Houston
|120.0
|94.0
|.491
|.394
|15.0
|15.5
|.193
|.766
|.497
|Indiana
|82.5
|91.5
|.388
|.422
|12.5
|17.0
|.127
|.823
|.431
|L.A. Clippers
|119.5
|126.0
|.478
|.509
|19.0
|21.5
|.170
|.756
|.446
|Milwaukee
|120.5
|92.5
|.506
|.377
|11.5
|11.0
|.184
|.836
|.548
|Oklahoma City
|96.5
|109.0
|.402
|.443
|16.0
|15.5
|.301
|.765
|.511
|Orlando
|93.0
|106.0
|.386
|.469
|14.0
|10.0
|.227
|.855
|.517
|Philadelphia
|123.5
|117.0
|.489
|.455
|12.5
|13.0
|.360
|.756
|.562
|Portland
|109.0
|96.5
|.443
|.402
|15.5
|16.0
|.235
|.699
|.489
|San Antonio
|103.0
|105.0
|.467
|.452
|10.5
|8.0
|.239
|.792
|.527
|Toronto
|106.0
|93.0
|.469
|.386
|10.0
|14.0
|.145
|.773
|.483
|Utah
|94.0
|120.0
|.394
|.491
|15.5
|15.0
|.234
|.807
|.503
___
|OVERTIME
|3
|PTS.
|10
|PTS.
|GAMES
|OR
|LESS
|OR
|MORE
|W
|L
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Golden State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Orlando
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
