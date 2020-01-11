FG FT Reb
IONA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Crawford 40 9-15 3-4 1-5 3 3 22
Gist 37 6-12 2-2 1-4 0 1 17
Agee 36 3-4 1-3 2-12 6 3 7
Ross 24 1-3 0-0 0-3 2 3 3
Washington 24 7-11 1-1 1-4 0 1 17
Nikolic 12 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Perez 12 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 3 0
Ristanovic 12 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
van Eyck 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 27-52 7-10 5-31 12 19 69

Percentages: FG .519, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Gist 3-7, Washington 2-3, Ristanovic 1-3, Ross 1-3, Crawford 1-4, Perez 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 18 (Agee 5, Crawford 3, Gist 2, Perez 2, Ross 2, Washington 2, Nikolic, Ristanovic).

Steals: 8 (Agee 3, Crawford 3, Gist, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
RIDER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ings 36 5-9 2-4 0-2 4 4 14
Marshall 36 8-10 4-8 3-7 2 3 20
Vaughn 31 3-10 2-2 4-7 1 1 9
Scott 28 2-6 1-4 0-3 2 2 6
Jordan 26 1-4 1-4 1-3 4 1 3
Nunez 20 3-9 0-0 0-2 0 1 9
Powell 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Randall 7 0-2 0-2 0-1 1 1 0
Ogemuno-Johnson 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Williams 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-53 10-24 8-26 15 15 66

Percentages: FG .453, FT .417.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Nunez 3-9, Ings 2-6, Powell 1-2, Vaughn 1-2, Scott 1-4, Randall 0-2, Jordan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Ings 3, Marshall 3, Jordan 2, Vaughn 2, Randall, Scott).

Steals: 7 (Vaughn 4, Ings, Marshall, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iona 27 42 69
Rider 27 39 66

A_1,611 (1,950).