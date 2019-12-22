INDIANA ST. 85, CHICAGO ST. 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|I.Lewis
|36
|6-11
|2-4
|0-4
|2
|3
|17
|X.Johnson
|36
|6-17
|4-4
|0-10
|4
|1
|17
|Colley
|27
|5-10
|0-2
|3-5
|1
|5
|10
|Bigirumwami
|24
|3-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|6
|Gholizadeh
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|5
|Hunt
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|4
|Jones
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|5
|Marble
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|M.Johnson
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|6-10
|8-30
|8
|21
|64
Percentages: FG .419, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (I.Lewis 3-5, Gholizadeh 1-3, Jones 1-3, X.Johnson 1-5, Colley 0-1, M.Johnson 0-1, Marble 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hunt 2, Colley).
Turnovers: 18 (X.Johnson 5, Bigirumwami 3, I.Lewis 3, Colley 2, Gholizadeh 2, Jones 2, Hunt).
Steals: 6 (X.Johnson 4, Jones, M.Johnson).
Technical Fouls: Colley, 17:44 second; Jones, 7:56 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Barnes
|27
|2-4
|1-2
|0-2
|6
|1
|6
|Laravia
|27
|5-7
|7-12
|2-7
|2
|3
|17
|Neese
|25
|2-7
|5-6
|0-4
|1
|1
|11
|Key
|23
|8-12
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|17
|Bacote
|21
|2-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|8
|T.Williams
|20
|5-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|10
|C.Williams
|16
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|1
|C.Barnes
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|0
|Kessinger
|12
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Washington
|9
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|9
|Agbo
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Sellers
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|30-55
|18-28
|5-31
|14
|13
|85
Percentages: FG .545, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Bacote 2-3, Neese 2-4, Key 1-2, Washington 1-2, J.Barnes 1-3, C.Barnes 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Laravia 3, T.Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (C.Williams 3, Laravia 3, Bacote 2, J.Barnes, Key, Neese, Sellers, T.Williams, Washington).
Steals: 9 (Key 3, Bacote, J.Barnes, Kessinger, Laravia, Neese, T.Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago St.
|25
|39
|—
|64
|Indiana St.
|40
|45
|—
|85
.