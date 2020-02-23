https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/INDIANA-ST-64-EVANSVILLE-62-15078341.php
INDIANA ST. 64, EVANSVILLE 62
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Williams
|22
|1-5
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|3
|3
|J.Barnes
|36
|1-9
|8-8
|0-4
|3
|1
|10
|Key
|36
|5-13
|2-2
|0-6
|0
|4
|12
|C.Williams
|33
|5-7
|6-7
|0-2
|2
|4
|16
|Laravia
|19
|3-5
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|8
|Neese
|23
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Barnes
|15
|4-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|9
|Bacote
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-48
|19-21
|3-22
|8
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .458, FT .905.
3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (C.Barnes 1-1, C.Williams 0-1, Key 0-2, Neese 0-2, J.Barnes 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Laravia, T.Williams).
Turnovers: 10 (J.Barnes 3, Laravia 2, T.Williams 2, C.Barnes, C.Williams, Key).
Steals: 5 (Key 2, Bacote, C.Barnes, C.Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EVANSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kuhlman
|34
|3-4
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|11
|D.Williams
|24
|1-8
|5-6
|0-1
|1
|4
|7
|Cunliffe
|28
|4-13
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|8
|Newton
|35
|4-6
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|5
|8
|Riley
|37
|5-11
|5-6
|1-5
|5
|0
|15
|Frederking
|14
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|7
|Givance
|14
|0-2
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|1
|Hall
|9
|1-2
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|5
|Labinowicz
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-50
|17-22
|7-28
|8
|18
|62
Percentages: FG .400, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Kuhlman 3-4, Frederking 2-3, D.Williams 0-1, Cunliffe 0-2, Givance 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kuhlman, Riley).
Turnovers: 13 (Cunliffe 4, D.Williams 4, Newton 2, Givance, Hall, Riley).
Steals: 2 (Kuhlman 2).
Technical Fouls: Cunliffe, 7:02 second.
|Indiana St.
|20
|44
|—
|64
|Evansville
|26
|36
|—
|62
.
View Comments