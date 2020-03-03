Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
IDAHO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Maker 34 1-3 0-0 2-6 0 2 2
Udengwu 20 3-11 3-4 1-6 1 2 9
Cool 27 7-11 0-0 0-1 3 3 15
Smellie 37 5-11 2-2 1-2 1 2 14
Stutzman 30 1-3 7-8 0-3 0 0 10
Porter 25 9-12 3-3 4-7 3 3 21
Rushin 12 1-3 0-0 2-5 1 0 2
Edelmayer 11 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 5
Aguirre 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Totals 200 29-58 15-17 11-33 10 14 78

Percentages: FG .500, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Smellie 2-4, Edelmayer 1-2, Stutzman 1-2, Cool 1-3, Rushin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Porter 2, Stutzman).

Turnovers: 8 (Stutzman 3, Cool 2, Edelmayer, Porter, Udengwu).

Steals: 6 (Smellie 3, Cool, Porter, Udengwu).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WEBER ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fuller 20 4-8 2-2 5-8 0 5 10
Kozak 27 0-3 0-0 1-2 2 0 0
Davis 29 4-6 0-0 0-1 1 1 10
Harding 36 6-15 3-4 1-1 1 1 18
John 40 9-21 4-4 1-6 1 1 23
Zdor 23 0-1 0-0 2-8 0 5 0
Cunningham 20 3-6 0-0 0-0 3 1 7
Barnes 4 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Morris 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 27-63 9-10 11-27 8 14 70

Percentages: FG .429, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Harding 3-6, Davis 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, John 1-5, Barnes 0-1, Morris 0-1, Kozak 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Fuller 4, Zdor 3, Davis, Kozak).

Turnovers: 8 (Harding 2, John 2, Cunningham, Davis, Kozak, Zdor).

Steals: 6 (Cunningham 2, Harding 2, Davis, Zdor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Idaho St. 46 32 78
Weber St. 37 33 70

A_4,033 (11,592).