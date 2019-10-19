Houston leads series 3-2

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 5 169 16 30 3 0 6 13 21 48 .178 Marisnick cf-pr 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Altuve 2b 5 19 3 6 0 0 1 1 3 1 .316 Brantley lf-rf 5 20 1 6 0 0 0 1 3 4 .300 Tucker rf-ph 2 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Reddick lf-rf-ph 4 8 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 .250 Maldonado c 1 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Correa ss 5 19 2 4 1 0 2 5 2 8 .211 Bregman 3b 5 15 3 3 1 0 0 0 6 2 .200 Springer cf-rf 5 22 3 4 0 0 2 4 2 9 .182 Alvarez dh 5 19 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 .053 Gurriel 1b 5 20 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 .050 Díaz lf-ph 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Chirinos c 4 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 .000

___

New York

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 5 171 17 34 4 0 8 17 18 53 .199 LeMahieu 1b 5 21 5 8 1 0 1 1 3 1 .381 Maybin lf 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 .333 Torres 2b 5 20 3 6 2 0 2 6 2 4 .300 Stanton dh-lf 2 7 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 3 .286 Judge rf 5 21 3 5 0 0 1 2 2 8 .238 Hicks cf-ph 4 9 1 2 0 0 1 3 4 4 .222 Gregorius ss 5 19 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 .158 Urshela 3b 5 18 1 2 0 0 1 1 1 2 .111 Gardner cf-lf 5 18 1 2 0 0 0 1 2 8 .111 Sánchez c 5 20 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 11 .100 Encarnación dh 4 15 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 .067

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Houston

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Cole 1 0 7 4 0 0 5 7 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Harris 3 0 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Osuna 3 0 4 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Peacock 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rondón 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smith 3 0 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 3.38 Greinke 2 0 10 1-3 10 4 4 4 11 0 1 0 1 0 3.48 Verlander 2 0 13 2-3 10 6 6 2 16 0 0 0 1 0 3.95 James 3 0 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 6 0 0 1 0 0 6.75 Pressly 3 0 1 1-3 5 2 2 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 13.50 Abreu 1 0 0 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.00

___

New York

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Britton 4 0 4 2-3 0 0 0 3 5 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 Cessa 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chapman 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Kahnle 4 0 4 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Loaisiga 3 0 1 2-3 1 1 0 3 1 0 2 0 0 0 0.00 Lyons 1 0 0 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sabathia 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paxton 2 0 8 1-3 8 2 2 6 12 0 1 1 0 0 2.16 Tanaka 2 0 11 5 4 3 3 5 0 0 1 1 0 2.45 Severino 1 0 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 6 0 0 0 1 0 4.15 Green 3 0 3 2-3 2 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 4.91 Happ 1 0 0 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 13.50 Ottavino 4 0 1 1-3 6 4 3 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 20.25

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Houston 223 013 211 01 — 16 New York 500 304 212 00 — 17

E_Springer, Bregman, Torres 2, LeMahieu 2. LOB_Houston 86, N.Y. Yankees 55. 2B_Maldonado, Correa, Bregman, LeMahieu, Torres 2, Encarnación. HR_Altuve, Reddick, Correa 2, Springer 2, LeMahieu, Torres 2, Stanton, Judge, Hicks, Urshela, Sánchez. RBIs_Altuve, Brantley, Reddick, Correa 5, Springer 4, Gurriel, LeMahieu, Torres 6, Stanton, Judge 2, Hicks 3, Urshela, Gardner, Sánchez 2. SB_Altuve, Judge 2, Hicks. SF_Gurriel. S_Osuna, Chapman.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Bill Welke; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Kerwin Danley. (Game 2) Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley; Right, Bill Welke; Left, Mark Carlson. (Game 3) Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Marvin Hudson. (Game 4) Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Everitt; Right, Kerwin Danley; Left, Cory Blaser. (Game 5) Home, Mark Carlson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Kerwin Danley.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:11.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:49.

T_Game 3 at New York, 3:44.

T_Game 4 at New York, 4:19.

T_Game 5 at New York, 2:59.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43311.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 43359.

A_Game 3 at New York, 48998.

A_Game 4 at New York, 49067.

A_Game 5 at New York, 48483.