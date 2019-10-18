Houston leads series 3-1
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|4
|137
|15
|25
|3
|0
|6
|13
|16
|36
|.182
|Brantley lf-rf
|4
|17
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.353
|Altuve 2b
|4
|17
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.353
|Reddick lf-rf
|3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Tucker rf-ph
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Maldonado c
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Bregman 3b
|4
|11
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|.182
|Correa ss
|4
|17
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|7
|.176
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|7
|.118
|Alvarez dh
|4
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|.067
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.063
|Marisnick cf-pr
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Díaz lf-ph
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Chirinos c
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|4
|142
|13
|29
|3
|0
|6
|13
|18
|43
|.204
|Stanton lf
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|17
|4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.412
|Maybin lf
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Torres 2b
|4
|17
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|6
|2
|4
|.294
|Judge rf
|4
|17
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|.235
|Hicks cf-ph
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|.167
|Urshela 3b
|4
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.133
|Gardner cf-lf
|4
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|.133
|Gregorius ss
|4
|16
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Sánchez c
|4
|17
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|8
|.118
|Encarnación dh
|4
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|.067
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Cole
|1
|0
|7
|4
|0
|0
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harris
|3
|0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Osuna
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Rondón
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Verlander
|1
|0
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.70
|Smith
|3
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.38
|Greinke
|2
|0
|10
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|4
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3.48
|James
|3
|0
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6.75
|Pressly
|3
|0
|1
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13.50
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Britton
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cessa
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Chapman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kahnle
|3
|0
|4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Loaisiga
|3
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lyons
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Sabathia
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tanaka
|2
|0
|11
|5
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.45
|Paxton
|1
|0
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.86
|Severino
|1
|0
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.15
|Green
|3
|0
|3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.91
|Happ
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13.50
|Ottavino
|4
|0
|1
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20.25
|Houston
|123
|013
|211
|01
|—
|15
|New York
|100
|304
|212
|00
|—
|13
E_Springer, Bregman, Torres 2, LeMahieu 2. LOB_Houston 67, N.Y. Yankees 52. 2B_Maldonado, Bregman, Correa, LeMahieu, Torres, Encarnación. HR_Altuve, Reddick, Correa 2, Springer 2, Stanton, Torres 2, Judge, Urshela, Sánchez. RBIs_Brantley, Altuve, Reddick, Correa 5, Springer 4, Gurriel, Stanton, Torres 6, Judge 2, Urshela, Gardner, Sánchez 2. SB_Altuve, Judge 2, Hicks. SF_Gurriel. S_Osuna.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Bill Welke; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Kerwin Danley. (Game 2) Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley; Right, Bill Welke; Left, Mark Carlson. (Game 3) Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Marvin Hudson. (Game 4) Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Everitt; Right, Kerwin Danley; Left, Cory Blaser.
T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:11.
T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:49.
T_Game 3 at New York, 3:44.
T_Game 4 at New York, 4:19.
A_Game 1 at Houston, 43311.
A_Game 2 at Houston, 43359.
A_Game 3 at New York, 48998.
A_Game 4 at New York, 49067.