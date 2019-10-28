Houston-Washington Runs

Astros second. Alex Bregman lines out to deep left field to Juan Soto. Yuli Gurriel singles to shortstop. Yordan Alvarez homers to center field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shallow infield, Joe Ross to Ryan Zimmerman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Nationals 0.

Astros fourth. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Ryan Zimmerman. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to second base, Howie Kendrick to Ryan Zimmerman. Yordan Alvarez singles to right field. Carlos Correa homers to left field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Martin Maldonado lines out to third base to Anthony Rendon.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Nationals 0.

Nationals seventh. Anthony Rendon flies out to deep left field to Michael Brantley. Juan Soto homers to center field. Howie Kendrick strikes out swinging. Ryan Zimmerman walks. Victor Robles called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Nationals 1.

Astros eighth. George Springer doubles to deep right center field. Jose Altuve grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Howie Kendrick. George Springer to third. Michael Brantley is intentionally walked. Alex Bregman flies out to right field to Adam Eaton. Yuli Gurriel singles to left center field. Michael Brantley to third. George Springer scores. Jake Marisnick strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 5, Nationals 1.

Astros ninth. Carlos Correa flies out to deep center field to Victor Robles. Martin Maldonado singles to left field. Kyle Tucker pinch-hitting for Joe Smith. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. George Springer homers to left field. Martin Maldonado scores. Jose Altuve lines out to center field to Victor Robles.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 7, Nationals 1.