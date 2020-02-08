https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Houston-Rockets-Stax-15040580.php
Houston Rockets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden
|49
|37.0
|497-1141
|.436
|225-625
|511-588
|.869
|1730
|35.3
|Westbrook
|43
|36.0
|442-965
|.458
|42-177
|222-281
|.790
|1148
|26.7
|Gordon
|28
|29.4
|140-374
|.374
|82-247
|65-89
|.730
|427
|15.3
|Capela
|39
|32.8
|244-388
|.629
|0-0
|55-104
|.529
|543
|13.9
|Covington
|2
|27.5
|9-19
|.474
|5-14
|0-0
|.000
|23
|11.5
|House
|46
|30.7
|166-392
|.423
|96-255
|54-70
|.771
|482
|10.5
|McLemore
|52
|23.7
|182-418
|.435
|131-345
|44-58
|.759
|539
|10.4
|Rivers
|48
|23.8
|151-360
|.419
|67-194
|51-75
|.680
|420
|8.8
|Tucker
|52
|34.9
|137-315
|.435
|76-211
|35-42
|.833
|385
|7.4
|Clemons
|27
|9.1
|50-124
|.403
|33-93
|6-7
|.857
|139
|5.1
|Hartenstein
|22
|12.0
|44-67
|.657
|0-5
|19-28
|.679
|107
|4.9
|Clark
|18
|11.8
|23-59
|.390
|18-51
|6-7
|.857
|70
|3.9
|Anderson
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Sefolosha
|36
|10.8
|36-82
|.439
|15-49
|1-6
|.167
|88
|2.4
|Frazier
|6
|9.7
|3-9
|.333
|2-7
|4-6
|.667
|12
|2.0
|Chandler
|25
|8.8
|14-18
|.778
|0-0
|6-13
|.462
|34
|1.4
|Howard
|1
|12.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|52
|241.0
|2140-4742
|.451
|793-2282
|1079-1374
|.785
|6152
|118.3
|OPPONENTS
|52
|241.0
|2206-4779
|.462
|640-1840
|910-1190
|.765
|5962
|114.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Harden
|54
|261
|315
|6.4
|357
|7.3
|164
|0
|81
|222
|46
|Westbrook
|72
|272
|344
|8.0
|315
|7.3
|157
|1
|70
|190
|15
|Gordon
|7
|49
|56
|2.0
|41
|1.5
|55
|0
|17
|28
|11
|Capela
|168
|369
|537
|13.8
|48
|1.2
|102
|0
|33
|63
|72
|Covington
|4
|9
|13
|6.5
|4
|2.0
|7
|0
|2
|3
|2
|House
|47
|155
|202
|4.4
|60
|1.3
|99
|0
|51
|41
|27
|McLemore
|17
|96
|113
|2.2
|48
|.9
|107
|0
|33
|42
|12
|Rivers
|19
|100
|119
|2.5
|76
|1.6
|90
|0
|33
|29
|9
|Tucker
|81
|286
|367
|7.1
|84
|1.6
|175
|0
|61
|58
|24
|Clemons
|3
|20
|23
|.9
|21
|.8
|20
|0
|6
|17
|5
|Hartenstein
|29
|61
|90
|4.1
|18
|.8
|41
|0
|9
|16
|12
|Clark
|11
|29
|40
|2.2
|12
|.7
|21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Anderson
|0
|7
|7
|3.5
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Sefolosha
|21
|65
|86
|2.4
|23
|.6
|39
|0
|18
|13
|10
|Frazier
|1
|2
|3
|.5
|1
|.2
|11
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Chandler
|25
|41
|66
|2.6
|6
|.2
|32
|0
|6
|8
|8
|Howard
|0
|2
|2
|2.0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|559
|1824
|2383
|45.8
|1117
|21.5
|1122
|1
|425
|763
|260
|OPPONENTS
|565
|1865
|2430
|46.7
|1337
|25.7
|1108
|6
|410
|809
|263
