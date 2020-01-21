https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Houston-Rockets-Stax-14992768.php
Houston Rockets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden
|41
|37.3
|438-993
|.441
|198-549
|438-510
|.859
|1512
|36.9
|Westbrook
|36
|35.6
|346-775
|.446
|39-166
|178-232
|.767
|909
|25.3
|Capela
|35
|33.3
|224-353
|.635
|0-0
|52-92
|.565
|500
|14.3
|Gordon
|18
|28.9
|81-236
|.343
|52-160
|23-38
|.605
|237
|13.2
|House
|36
|30.4
|128-299
|.428
|72-196
|42-56
|.750
|370
|10.3
|McLemore
|42
|24.1
|143-339
|.422
|107-288
|36-45
|.800
|429
|10.2
|Rivers
|38
|22.9
|106-264
|.402
|43-142
|37-53
|.698
|292
|7.7
|Tucker
|42
|35.1
|117-257
|.455
|63-170
|27-34
|.794
|324
|7.7
|Clemons
|24
|9.2
|47-109
|.431
|33-85
|4-5
|.800
|131
|5.5
|Hartenstein
|18
|13.2
|40-59
|.678
|0-3
|18-26
|.692
|98
|5.4
|Clark
|18
|11.8
|23-59
|.390
|18-51
|6-7
|.857
|70
|3.9
|Anderson
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Sefolosha
|27
|9.9
|21-56
|.375
|12-36
|0-1
|.000
|54
|2.0
|Frazier
|3
|4.7
|2-5
|.400
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.7
|Chandler
|25
|8.8
|14-18
|.778
|0-0
|6-13
|.462
|34
|1.4
|Green
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Nene
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|42
|241.2
|1732-3829
|.452
|639-1855
|867-1112
|.780
|4970
|118.3
|OPPONENTS
|42
|241.2
|1771-3887
|.456
|522-1510
|732-968
|.756
|4796
|114.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Harden
|45
|212
|257
|6.3
|304
|7.4
|132
|0
|67
|192
|37
|Westbrook
|55
|230
|285
|7.9
|263
|7.3
|132
|1
|56
|155
|12
|Capela
|145
|353
|498
|14.2
|43
|1.2
|96
|0
|33
|56
|61
|Gordon
|6
|29
|35
|1.9
|21
|1.2
|38
|0
|7
|22
|4
|House
|38
|103
|141
|3.9
|43
|1.2
|82
|0
|34
|33
|20
|McLemore
|16
|87
|103
|2.5
|39
|.9
|90
|0
|28
|36
|10
|Rivers
|18
|70
|88
|2.3
|62
|1.6
|73
|0
|22
|24
|6
|Tucker
|67
|233
|300
|7.1
|59
|1.4
|138
|0
|46
|50
|17
|Clemons
|2
|18
|20
|.8
|18
|.8
|20
|0
|6
|14
|5
|Hartenstein
|25
|58
|83
|4.6
|16
|.9
|37
|0
|8
|13
|12
|Clark
|11
|29
|40
|2.2
|12
|.7
|21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Anderson
|0
|7
|7
|3.5
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Sefolosha
|13
|46
|59
|2.2
|16
|.6
|25
|0
|11
|8
|6
|Frazier
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chandler
|25
|41
|66
|2.6
|6
|.2
|32
|0
|6
|8
|8
|Green
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nene
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|467
|1518
|1985
|47.3
|905
|21.5
|919
|1
|327
|631
|205
|OPPONENTS
|458
|1494
|1952
|46.5
|1074
|25.6
|900
|6
|335
|629
|205
View Comments