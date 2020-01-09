AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 35 37.7 392-861 .455 181-478 381-442 .862 1346 38.5
Westbrook 31 35.3 280-657 .426 35-149 152-194 .784 747 24.1
Capela 30 33.7 198-307 .645 0-0 46-86 .535 442 14.7
Gordon 13 28.7 52-156 .333 33-105 22-36 .611 159 12.2
House 30 31.0 113-262 .431 63-168 35-48 .729 324 10.8
McLemore 36 23.8 118-286 .413 90-246 36-45 .800 362 10.1
Tucker 36 36.0 112-236 .475 58-154 25-32 .781 307 8.5
Rivers 34 22.7 99-238 .416 42-131 32-46 .696 272 8.0
Hartenstein 14 13.9 31-45 .689 0-1 15-22 .682 77 5.5
Clemons 22 9.1 41-96 .427 30-77 3-4 .750 115 5.2
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 23 9.9 16-48 .333 8-29 0-1 .000 40 1.7
Chandler 22 8.7 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.5
Frazier 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Green 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Howard 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Nene 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 36 241.4 1491-3276 .455 559-1594 759-976 .778 4300 119.4
OPPONENTS 36 241.4 1520-3334 .456 451-1292 609-806 .756 4100 113.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 36 177 213 6.1 267 7.6 113 0 64 167 31
Westbrook 49 197 246 7.9 217 7.0 117 1 48 135 12
Capela 125 309 434 14.5 35 1.2 80 0 31 47 55
Gordon 5 17 22 1.7 16 1.2 28 0 6 18 3
House 33 86 119 4.0 40 1.3 65 0 29 28 17
McLemore 13 74 87 2.4 34 .9 76 0 24 29 8
Tucker 60 211 271 7.5 51 1.4 117 0 43 37 17
Rivers 18 62 80 2.4 54 1.6 65 0 18 21 6
Hartenstein 20 44 64 4.6 12 .9 32 0 5 13 7
Clemons 2 14 16 .7 16 .7 18 0 6 12 4
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 12 36 48 2.1 15 .7 21 0 9 7 4
Chandler 22 39 61 2.8 6 .3 26 0 6 7 8
Frazier 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Green 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Nene 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 406 1302 1708 47.4 777 21.6 780 1 292 536 179
OPPONENTS 395 1265 1660 46.1 934 25.9 786 5 282 551 171