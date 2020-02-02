Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CS NORTHRIDGE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diane 38 9-20 3-5 1-11 1 4 23
Gomez 38 3-8 6-6 0-3 1 1 13
Brown 34 3-7 2-2 0-1 2 1 8
Harkless 30 7-12 2-2 1-5 4 3 16
Ndumanya 28 4-4 0-0 1-3 0 2 8
Harrick 19 2-2 1-2 0-5 2 0 5
Pearre 9 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Coleman 4 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 29-55 14-17 4-31 11 13 75

Percentages: FG .527, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Diane 2-3, Gomez 1-2, Brown 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndumanya 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Brown 2, Diane 2, Coleman, Harkless, Harrick).

Steals: 4 (Brown, Diane, Gomez, Harkless).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HAWAII Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Buggs 40 3-11 0-0 0-2 10 3 8
Stansberry 40 8-19 1-1 0-3 1 2 22
Webster 39 5-9 5-6 0-4 3 1 17
Raimo 32 9-11 2-3 2-4 3 2 20
Hemsley 20 2-6 0-0 0-1 2 4 5
Carper 16 3-4 0-0 2-4 1 3 6
Hulland 9 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Colina 4 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 30-64 8-10 5-22 20 16 78

Percentages: FG .469, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Stansberry 5-12, Buggs 2-6, Webster 2-6, Hemsley 1-3, Hulland 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carper, Stansberry).

Turnovers: 6 (Raimo 2, Buggs, Colina, Hemsley, Hulland).

Steals: 7 (Stansberry 3, Raimo 2, Buggs, Webster).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Northridge 41 34 75
Hawaii 32 48 78

A_6,553 (10,300).