FG FT Reb
COLUMBIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brumant 31 1-7 1-2 0-6 0 3 3
Nweke 28 5-8 1-1 1-7 1 2 11
Bibbs 31 2-4 1-3 1-6 0 2 5
Killingsworth 46 1-6 2-2 1-5 1 4 5
Smith 49 17-37 1-1 0-2 4 3 38
Forrest 42 3-11 0-0 0-5 0 2 6
Onuama 11 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 3 0
Smoyer 11 0-3 5-6 1-1 0 3 5
Bolster 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 250 29-77 11-15 4-34 6 22 73

Percentages: FG .377, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Smith 3-10, Killingsworth 1-6, Bibbs 0-1, Brumant 0-3, Forrest 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Nweke, Smoyer).

Turnovers: 10 (Killingsworth 3, Smith 3, Forrest 2, Bibbs, Brumant).

Steals: 7 (Brumant 2, Smith 2, Bibbs, Forrest, Onuama).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HARVARD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baker 29 3-8 0-0 2-7 2 0 7
Lewis 44 7-10 2-4 2-11 0 2 16
Bassey 34 2-4 2-4 1-5 1 3 7
Juzang 40 3-14 2-2 0-3 5 2 10
Kirkwood 40 8-20 4-8 2-10 1 2 22
Djuricic 20 2-5 0-1 1-5 0 3 4
Haskett 17 2-4 2-2 3-4 1 1 7
Ledlum 14 1-7 1-2 1-3 1 1 4
Forbes 6 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 2 0
Tretout 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Sakota 2 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 250 28-75 13-23 14-51 11 17 77

Percentages: FG .373, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 8-43, .186 (Kirkwood 2-11, Juzang 2-13, Bassey 1-3, Haskett 1-3, Baker 1-4, Ledlum 1-4, Tretout 0-1, Djuricic 0-2, Sakota 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Baker 3, Forbes 3, Lewis 3, Ledlum).

Turnovers: 14 (Juzang 4, Kirkwood 3, Bassey 2, Djuricic 2, Lewis 2, Ledlum).

Steals: 5 (Lewis 4, Kirkwood).

Technical Fouls: None.

Columbia 32 21 9 11 73
Harvard 32 21 9 15 77

.