HARVARD 70, DARTMOUTH 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Juzang
|37
|2-6
|0-3
|0-3
|4
|3
|5
|Lewis
|35
|6-12
|1-2
|0-9
|2
|1
|13
|Kirkwood
|29
|5-13
|2-4
|1-7
|1
|3
|17
|Djuricic
|23
|3-5
|0-1
|2-7
|1
|3
|8
|Baker
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|2
|Ledlum
|19
|4-7
|3-5
|5-5
|0
|1
|12
|Bassey
|18
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|9
|Haskett
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Sakota
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Forbes
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|6-16
|11-40
|11
|19
|70
Percentages: FG .441, FT .375.
3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Kirkwood 5-8, Bassey 3-5, Djuricic 2-3, Ledlum 1-3, Juzang 1-5, Baker 0-2, Haskett 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Lewis 2, Djuricic, Ledlum).
Turnovers: 17 (Ledlum 6, Kirkwood 5, Bassey 2, Juzang 2, Lewis 2).
Steals: 7 (Baker 3, Bassey 2, Djuricic, Forbes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Samuels
|38
|6-15
|4-5
|2-6
|2
|3
|18
|Sistare
|34
|1-7
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|5
|Foye
|32
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|11
|Knight
|32
|4-11
|0-0
|3-9
|2
|2
|8
|Rai
|32
|5-12
|6-9
|2-7
|1
|5
|16
|Slajchert
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Wade
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Carter
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|12-16
|8-33
|8
|18
|66
Percentages: FG .381, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Foye 3-7, Samuels 2-7, Sistare 1-7, Wade 0-1, Slajchert 0-2, Rai 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Knight).
Turnovers: 13 (Rai 5, Samuels 4, Foye, Knight, Sistare, Slajchert).
Steals: 7 (Rai 2, Carter, Foye, Knight, Samuels, Wade).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Harvard
|34
|36
|—
|70
|Dartmouth
|33
|33
|—
|66
A_1,564 (2,100).
