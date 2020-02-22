Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PRINCETON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Evbuomwan 25 3-8 0-2 2-5 1 3 6
Aririguzoh 31 2-7 7-10 4-6 3 3 11
Friberg 31 4-9 0-0 0-5 0 1 11
Llewellyn 33 8-19 3-4 2-8 1 3 22
Wright 28 2-9 1-1 0-5 1 1 5
Morales 27 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Desrosiers 18 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Langborg 7 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 3
Totals 200 21-61 11-17 9-33 7 15 60

Percentages: FG .344, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Friberg 3-8, Llewellyn 3-8, Langborg 1-2, Desrosiers 0-2, Morales 0-2, Wright 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Aririguzoh 4, Morales 2, Evbuomwan, Friberg).

Steals: 10 (Aririguzoh 3, Friberg 3, Llewellyn 2, Evbuomwan, Morales).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HARVARD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baker 24 4-6 0-0 0-6 0 1 10
Lewis 18 1-5 0-0 1-4 1 3 2
Bassey 28 3-6 0-2 2-6 0 2 7
Juzang 33 5-7 0-0 1-2 3 1 11
Kirkwood 31 5-10 0-4 0-3 1 1 11
Forbes 22 4-6 3-6 4-7 2 3 11
Djuricic 16 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Haskett 16 2-6 0-0 0-0 0 0 4
Ledlum 11 1-4 1-1 0-3 0 2 3
Tretout 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Totals 200 26-53 4-13 8-33 9 14 61

Percentages: FG .491, FT .308.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Baker 2-3, Bassey 1-2, Kirkwood 1-2, Juzang 1-3, Haskett 0-2, Ledlum 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Forbes 4, Baker 3, Lewis 3).

Turnovers: 16 (Bassey 5, Lewis 4, Djuricic 2, Kirkwood 2, Ledlum 2, Baker).

Steals: 5 (Juzang 3, Kirkwood, Lewis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Princeton 34 26 60
Harvard 30 31 61

A_1,636 (2,195).