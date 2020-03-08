Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MASS.-LOWELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Withers 33 1-6 7-8 3-8 1 4 10
Lutete 40 8-12 5-10 2-6 0 1 23
R.Mitchell 18 2-7 0-0 1-2 1 3 5
Noel 32 7-13 8-10 3-3 1 4 23
Gantz 30 2-6 2-2 1-2 3 5 6
Thomas 29 2-6 0-0 1-2 1 2 6
Blunt 18 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Totals 200 23-53 22-30 11-23 7 21 75

Percentages: FG .434, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Lutete 2-4, Thomas 2-5, Withers 1-1, Noel 1-2, R.Mitchell 1-4, Blunt 0-2, Gantz 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gantz, Noel, Withers).

Turnovers: 12 (Noel 4, R.Mitchell 4, Withers 2, Gantz, Lutete).

Steals: 5 (Gantz 4, Noel).

Technical Fouls: Withers, 10:43 second.

FG FT Reb
HARTFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marks 40 5-10 7-8 1-5 3 2 17
Stafl 15 2-2 4-4 0-1 1 4 8
Carter 34 4-9 4-4 1-6 6 4 14
Flowers 13 0-2 2-2 0-0 1 4 2
Ellison 23 10-13 6-6 0-2 3 4 26
D.Mitchell 32 2-4 0-0 0-1 2 4 5
Dunne 30 3-5 0-0 2-5 0 2 9
Boxus 7 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Henry 6 2-3 1-1 0-0 0 0 5
Totals 200 29-49 24-25 4-21 16 25 89

Percentages: FG .592, FT .960.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Dunne 3-5, Carter 2-4, Boxus 1-1, D.Mitchell 1-3, Henry 0-1, Flowers 0-2, Marks 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ellison 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Stafl 5, Ellison 3, Carter 2, D.Mitchell, Flowers, Henry, Marks).

Steals: 6 (Carter 2, D.Mitchell, Dunne, Flowers, Stafl).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mass.-Lowell 38 37 75
Hartford 38 51 89

.