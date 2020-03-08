https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/HARTFORD-89-MASS-LOWELL-75-15113966.php
HARTFORD 89, MASS.-LOWELL 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MASS.-LOWELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Withers
|33
|1-6
|7-8
|3-8
|1
|4
|10
|Lutete
|40
|8-12
|5-10
|2-6
|0
|1
|23
|R.Mitchell
|18
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|5
|Noel
|32
|7-13
|8-10
|3-3
|1
|4
|23
|Gantz
|30
|2-6
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|5
|6
|Thomas
|29
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|6
|Blunt
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-53
|22-30
|11-23
|7
|21
|75
Percentages: FG .434, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Lutete 2-4, Thomas 2-5, Withers 1-1, Noel 1-2, R.Mitchell 1-4, Blunt 0-2, Gantz 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gantz, Noel, Withers).
Turnovers: 12 (Noel 4, R.Mitchell 4, Withers 2, Gantz, Lutete).
Steals: 5 (Gantz 4, Noel).
Technical Fouls: Withers, 10:43 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARTFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marks
|40
|5-10
|7-8
|1-5
|3
|2
|17
|Stafl
|15
|2-2
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|4
|8
|Carter
|34
|4-9
|4-4
|1-6
|6
|4
|14
|Flowers
|13
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|2
|Ellison
|23
|10-13
|6-6
|0-2
|3
|4
|26
|D.Mitchell
|32
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|5
|Dunne
|30
|3-5
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|9
|Boxus
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Henry
|6
|2-3
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|29-49
|24-25
|4-21
|16
|25
|89
Percentages: FG .592, FT .960.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Dunne 3-5, Carter 2-4, Boxus 1-1, D.Mitchell 1-3, Henry 0-1, Flowers 0-2, Marks 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ellison 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Stafl 5, Ellison 3, Carter 2, D.Mitchell, Flowers, Henry, Marks).
Steals: 6 (Carter 2, D.Mitchell, Dunne, Flowers, Stafl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mass.-Lowell
|38
|37
|—
|75
|Hartford
|38
|51
|—
|89
.
