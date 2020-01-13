https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14970984.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
THROUGH JANUARY 12
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|22
|1268
|44
|2.08
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|19
|1070
|38
|2.13
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|55
|2.17
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|29
|1633
|61
|2.24
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|16
|935
|35
|2.25
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|27
|1636
|62
|2.27
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1548
|60
|2.33
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|19
|1153
|45
|2.34
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|15
|838
|33
|2.36
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|8
|449
|18
|2.41
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|19
|1044
|42
|2.41
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|33
|1942
|80
|2.47
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|78
|2.49
|Adin Hill
|Arizona
|6
|262
|11
|2.52
|Cayden Primeau
|Montreal
|2
|119
|5
|2.52
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|31
|1637
|69
|2.53
|Cam Talbot
|Calgary
|16
|898
|38
|2.54
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1979
|85
|2.58
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1063
|46
|2.59
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|18
|991
|43
|2.6
___
|Player
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|33
|1942
|22
|7
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1979
|22
|9
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|36
|2081
|21
|8
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|38
|2111
|20
|13
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|32
|1878
|18
|10
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|32
|1845
|18
|9
|4
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|33
|1944
|18
|10
|5
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|17
|10
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|32
|1894
|17
|12
|3
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|29
|1704
|17
|10
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|37
|2179
|17
|16
|4
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|27
|1636
|17
|4
|6
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|34
|1894
|16
|12
|4
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|29
|1633
|15
|9
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|22
|1268
|15
|6
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|15
|8
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|27
|1489
|15
|9
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1548
|15
|5
|4
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|34
|1920
|14
|12
|6
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|31
|1637
|14
|11
|3
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|27
|1530
|14
|9
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|29
|1731
|14
|12
|3
___
|Player
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|38
|2111
|93
|1074
|.920
|20
|13
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|36
|2081
|98
|1010
|.912
|21
|8
|5
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|37
|2179
|107
|1007
|.904
|17
|16
|4
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|34
|2028
|100
|956
|.905
|13
|18
|3
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|33
|1944
|91
|937
|.911
|18
|10
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|32
|1894
|87
|935
|.915
|17
|12
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1979
|85
|917
|.915
|22
|9
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|34
|1920
|95
|902
|.905
|14
|12
|6
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|34
|1894
|104
|895
|.896
|16
|12
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|33
|1942
|80
|888
|.917
|22
|7
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|32
|1878
|89
|864
|.907
|18
|10
|3
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|26
|1457
|70
|843
|.923
|13
|7
|4
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|32
|1845
|93
|830
|.899
|18
|9
|4
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|29
|1731
|81
|825
|.911
|14
|12
|3
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|78
|823
|.913
|17
|10
|4
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|29
|1633
|61
|791
|.928
|15
|9
|3
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|27
|1636
|62
|767
|.925
|17
|4
|6
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|30
|1788
|90
|766
|.895
|11
|17
|2
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|31
|1766
|94
|763
|.890
|13
|15
|2
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|27
|1530
|74
|752
|.910
|14
|9
|2
___
|Player
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|19
|1153
|3
|10
|4
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|38
|2111
|3
|20
|13
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|22
|1268
|3
|15
|6
|1
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|29
|1704
|3
|17
|10
|2
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|18
|991
|3
|10
|6
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|27
|1489
|3
|15
|9
|3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|29
|1633
|2
|15
|9
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|32
|1878
|2
|18
|10
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|1097
|2
|10
|9
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|17
|1025
|2
|6
|7
|4
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|2
|17
|10
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|2
|15
|8
|2
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|27
|1636
|2
|17
|4
|6
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|33
|1944
|2
|18
|10
|5
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1548
|2
|15
|5
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1979
|2
|22
|9
|2
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|15
|838
|1
|7
|3
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|36
|2081
|1
|21
|8
|5
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|28
|1543
|1
|10
|12
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|33
|1942
|1
|22
|7
|4
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|34
|1920
|1
|14
|12
|6
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|34
|1894
|1
|16
|12
|4
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|23
|1319
|1
|7
|13
|2
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|8
|449
|1
|5
|2
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|22
|1177
|1
|8
|11
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|34
|2028
|1
|13
|18
|3
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|31
|1637
|1
|14
|11
|3
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|12
|626
|1
|3
|7
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|27
|1530
|1
|14
|9
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|32
|1894
|1
|17
|12
|3
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|17
|889
|1
|5
|6
|4
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1462
|1
|13
|6
|4
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|37
|2179
|1
|17
|16
|4
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|21
|1124
|1
|9
|9
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|22
|1166
|1
|6
|7
|4
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|24
|1297
|1
|10
|9
|3
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|22
|1216
|1
|9
|7
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|29
|1731
|1
|14
|12
|3
