https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14908865.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|2
|118
|3
|1.53
|Marcus Hogberg
|Ottawa
|2
|98
|3
|1.82
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|14
|782
|25
|1.92
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|23
|1401
|46
|1.97
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|23
|1304
|45
|2.07
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|889
|32
|2.16
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|20
|1206
|45
|2.24
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|991
|37
|2.24
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|14
|744
|28
|2.26
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|14
|848
|32
|2.26
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|13
|737
|28
|2.28
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|10
|591
|23
|2.34
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|27
|1486
|58
|2.34
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|11
|655
|26
|2.38
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|13
|746
|30
|2.41
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|25
|1465
|60
|2.46
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|22
|1167
|48
|2.47
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|27
|1616
|67
|2.49
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|21
|1236
|52
|2.52
|Cayden Primeau
|Montreal
|2
|119
|5
|2.52
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|27
|1616
|16
|8
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|27
|1486
|16
|8
|2
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|24
|1412
|16
|3
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|25
|1465
|15
|6
|4
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|27
|1628
|15
|8
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|23
|1401
|14
|7
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|23
|1336
|13
|7
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|21
|1236
|13
|6
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|26
|1521
|13
|10
|3
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|20
|1206
|13
|4
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1372
|13
|9
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|23
|1304
|12
|6
|3
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|27
|1527
|12
|13
|1
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|25
|1448
|12
|10
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|26
|1451
|11
|9
|4
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|889
|11
|4
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|20
|1139
|11
|5
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|991
|11
|3
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|22
|1167
|10
|7
|3
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|21
|1221
|10
|5
|4
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|2
|118
|3
|52
|0.942
|1
|1
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|14
|782
|25
|399
|0.937
|9
|5
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|23
|1401
|46
|712
|0.935
|14
|7
|2
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|23
|1304
|45
|672
|0.933
|12
|6
|3
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|14
|744
|28
|409
|0.932
|9
|2
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|889
|32
|473
|0.932
|11
|4
|0
|Cayden Primeau
|Montreal
|2
|119
|5
|72
|0.931
|1
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|27
|1486
|58
|824
|0.93
|16
|8
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|14
|848
|32
|443
|0.928
|8
|3
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|991
|37
|511
|0.928
|11
|3
|2
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|13
|737
|28
|386
|0.927
|7
|5
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|20
|1206
|45
|608
|0.926
|13
|4
|3
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|10
|591
|23
|305
|0.925
|5
|2
|2
|Marcus Hogberg
|Ottawa
|2
|98
|3
|40
|0.925
|0
|1
|0
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|18
|1004
|48
|631
|0.924
|7
|6
|4
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|13
|746
|30
|396
|0.924
|7
|5
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|824
|37
|478
|0.923
|9
|5
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|27
|1616
|67
|844
|0.921
|16
|8
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|25
|1465
|60
|743
|0.919
|15
|6
|4
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|12
|727
|33
|409
|0.919
|5
|5
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|14
|782
|3
|9
|5
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|18
|1003
|3
|10
|5
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|23
|1336
|2
|13
|7
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|824
|2
|9
|5
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|14
|848
|2
|8
|3
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|27
|1486
|2
|16
|8
|2
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|15
|905
|2
|6
|5
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|23
|1401
|2
|14
|7
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|21
|1236
|2
|13
|6
|2
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|20
|1206
|2
|13
|4
|3
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|13
|746
|2
|7
|5
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|27
|1628
|2
|15
|8
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|27
|1616
|1
|16
|8
|3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|23
|1304
|1
|12
|6
|3
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|22
|1167
|1
|10
|7
|3
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|25
|1448
|1
|12
|10
|3
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|21
|1221
|1
|10
|5
|4
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|26
|1521
|1
|13
|10
|3
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|12
|727
|1
|5
|5
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|19
|1141
|1
|10
|6
|3
View Comments