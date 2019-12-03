Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 18 1097 36 1.97
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 1 60 2 2.0
Marcus Hogberg Ottawa 1 58 2 2.03
Tuukka Rask Boston 17 1029 35 2.04
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 13 713 25 2.1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 11 617 22 2.14
Ben Bishop Dallas 19 1062 39 2.2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1185 44 2.23
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 21 1274 48 2.26
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 9 475 18 2.27
Jake Allen St. Louis 8 485 19 2.35
Jaroslav Halak Boston 10 612 24 2.35
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 804 32 2.39
Carter Hart Philadelphia 17 911 37 2.43
Frederik Andersen Toronto 21 1263 52 2.47
Pavel Francouz Colorado 9 459 19 2.48
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 16 928 39 2.52
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 49 2.54
Ilya Samsonov Washington 9 535 23 2.58
James Reimer Carolina 10 568 25 2.64

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 21 1263 13 5 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 21 1274 13 4 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1185 13 7 1
Braden Holtby Washington 20 1173 13 2 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 17 1029 13 2 2
Martin Jones San Jose 22 1269 12 8 1
David Rittich Calgary 23 1387 12 7 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 11 6 2
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 20 1166 11 8 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 18 1052 11 6 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 13 713 10 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 16 928 10 2 2
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 18 1097 10 6 2
Carey Price Montreal 22 1282 10 9 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 19 1062 9 6 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 21 1156 9 6 4
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 16 921 9 5 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 20 1161 9 5 4
Pekka Rinne Nashville 15 823 9 4 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 1014 9 7 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 0 27 1.0 1 0 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 1 60 2 34 0.941 1 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 18 1097 36 556 0.935 10 6 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1185 44 657 0.933 13 7 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 17 1029 35 520 0.933 13 2 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 13 713 25 364 0.931 10 2 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 11 617 22 318 0.931 6 4 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 10 612 24 342 0.93 6 1 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 9 475 18 254 0.929 5 4 0
Robin Lehner Chicago 14 758 34 478 0.929 5 5 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 19 1062 39 541 0.928 9 6 2
Jake Allen St. Louis 8 485 19 258 0.926 5 1 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 21 1274 48 648 0.926 13 4 4
Pavel Francouz Colorado 9 459 19 249 0.924 5 2 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 10 609 27 355 0.924 5 3 2
Marcus Hogberg Ottawa 1 58 2 26 0.923 0 1 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 804 32 411 0.922 8 3 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 21 1263 52 659 0.921 13 5 3
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 16 928 39 493 0.921 10 2 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 49 605 0.919 11 6 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Pekka Rinne Nashville 15 823 3 9 4 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 2 11 6 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 21 1185 2 13 7 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 14 843 2 6 5 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 18 1097 2 10 6 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 18 1052 2 11 6 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 17 1029 2 13 2 2
David Rittich Calgary 23 1387 2 12 7 4
Jake Allen St. Louis 8 485 1 5 1 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 21 1274 1 13 4 4
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 11 585 1 6 4 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 10 612 1 6 1 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 17 911 1 8 5 3
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 16 928 1 10 2 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 20 1161 1 9 5 4
Carey Price Montreal 22 1282 1 10 9 3
Antti Raanta Arizona 10 609 1 5 3 2
James Reimer Carolina 10 568 1 5 4 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 15 826 1 7 7 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 14 839 1 7 5 2