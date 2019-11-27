Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue New Jersey 3 136 4 1.76
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 7 396 12 1.81
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 967 32 1.98
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 1 60 2 2.0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 11 617 22 2.14
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 12 699 25 2.15
Tuukka Rask Boston 15 909 33 2.18
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 19 1154 43 2.23
Ben Bishop Dallas 17 939 35 2.23
Robin Lehner Chicago 13 732 29 2.37
Jaroslav Halak Boston 9 551 22 2.4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 19 1066 43 2.42
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 9 538 22 2.45
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 14 808 33 2.45
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 49 2.54
Carter Hart Philadelphia 16 851 36 2.54
Pavel Francouz Colorado 8 399 17 2.56
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 18 1062 46 2.6
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 550 24 2.62
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 12 662 29 2.63

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 19 1142 11 5 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 19 1154 11 4 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 11 6 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 19 1066 11 7 1
Braden Holtby Washington 18 1050 11 2 4
Petr Mrazek Carolina 16 934 11 4 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 15 909 11 2 2
Martin Jones San Jose 20 1150 10 8 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 18 1047 10 7 1
Carey Price Montreal 20 1163 10 7 3
David Rittich Calgary 21 1266 10 7 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 17 939 9 5 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 20 1097 9 5 4
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 12 699 9 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 14 808 9 1 2
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 967 9 6 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 18 1062 9 4 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 893 9 6 0
John Gibson Anaheim 19 1111 8 10 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 14 764 8 4 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 7 396 12 217 0.945 4 3 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 1 60 2 34 0.941 1 0 0
Robin Lehner Chicago 13 732 29 464 0.938 5 4 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 967 32 484 0.934 9 6 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 11 617 22 318 0.931 6 4 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 12 699 25 355 0.93 9 2 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 9 551 22 314 0.93 5 1 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 19 1066 43 600 0.928 11 7 1
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 12 662 29 401 0.928 7 4 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 15 909 33 457 0.928 11 2 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 19 1154 43 582 0.926 11 4 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 17 939 35 473 0.926 9 5 1
Louis Domingue New Jersey 3 136 4 54 0.926 1 1 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 550 24 326 0.926 5 2 2
Corey Crawford Chicago 12 714 33 415 0.92 5 5 2
Pavel Francouz Colorado 8 399 17 213 0.92 4 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 14 808 33 411 0.92 9 1 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 9 538 22 273 0.919 5 3 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 49 605 0.919 11 6 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 19 1142 51 604 0.916 11 5 3

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 20 1159 2 11 6 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 13 782 2 6 5 2
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 967 2 9 6 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 16 934 2 11 4 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 15 909 2 11 2 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 14 764 2 8 4 2
David Rittich Calgary 21 1266 2 10 7 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 19 1154 1 11 4 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 16 918 1 7 6 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 20 1097 1 9 5 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 9 551 1 5 1 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 16 851 1 7 5 3
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 18 1047 1 10 7 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 14 808 1 9 1 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 18 1062 1 9 4 4
Carey Price Montreal 20 1163 1 10 7 3
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 550 1 5 2 2
James Reimer Carolina 9 509 1 4 4 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 14 766 1 7 6 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 11 659 1 5 5 1