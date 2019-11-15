Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 9 510 16 1.88
Antoine Bibeau Colorado 1 31 1 1.94
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 13 782 26 1.99
Ben Bishop Dallas 13 736 26 2.12
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 7 421 15 2.13
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 582 21 2.16
Tuukka Rask Boston 11 668 24 2.16
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 4 212 8 2.25
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 918 36 2.35
Anton Khudobin Dallas 8 455 18 2.37
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 15 878 35 2.39
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 15 876 35 2.4
Ilya Samsonov Washington 7 416 17 2.45
Robin Lehner Chicago 10 550 23 2.51
Carter Hart Philadelphia 12 639 27 2.53
Mike Smith Edmonton 12 686 29 2.53
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 9 515 22 2.56
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 13 786 34 2.59
Pekka Rinne Nashville 12 692 30 2.6
Ryan Miller Anaheim 6 322 14 2.61

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 15 904 9 3 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 918 9 2 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 16 917 9 5 1
Braden Holtby Washington 14 803 9 1 3
Petr Mrazek Carolina 13 755 9 3 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 15 878 9 3 2
Carey Price Montreal 15 904 9 4 2
David Rittich Calgary 16 961 9 4 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 15 876 8 6 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 13 782 8 5 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 12 692 8 2 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 9 510 7 1 0
Martin Jones San Jose 16 900 7 7 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 582 7 1 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 11 668 7 2 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 11 657 7 4 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 16 858 6 4 4
Carter Hutton Buffalo 11 664 6 3 2
Mike Smith Edmonton 12 686 6 5 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 9 515 6 2 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 9 510 16 275 0.942 7 1 0
Robin Lehner Chicago 10 550 23 350 0.934 4 3 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 7 421 15 216 0.931 5 2 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 13 782 26 377 0.931 8 5 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 13 736 26 371 0.93 6 5 1
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 4 212 8 113 0.929 1 3 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 15 876 35 487 0.928 8 6 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 582 21 292 0.928 7 1 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 11 668 24 326 0.926 7 2 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 918 36 458 0.921 9 2 4
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 9 482 24 305 0.921 4 4 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 8 455 18 223 0.919 4 3 1
Ryan Miller Anaheim 6 322 14 172 0.919 3 0 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 426 19 233 0.918 4 1 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 9 515 22 264 0.917 6 2 1
Carey Price Montreal 15 904 40 477 0.916 9 4 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 11 664 31 366 0.915 6 3 2
Ilya Samsonov Washington 7 416 17 200 0.915 5 1 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 12 686 29 343 0.915 6 5 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 7 423 22 258 0.915 3 3 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Carter Hutton Buffalo 11 664 2 6 3 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 13 755 2 9 3 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 11 668 2 7 2 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 12 692 2 8 2 2
David Rittich Calgary 16 961 2 9 4 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 12 694 1 5 4 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 16 858 1 6 4 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 16 917 1 9 5 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 426 1 4 1 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 12 639 1 6 3 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 15 876 1 8 6 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 582 1 7 1 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 13 782 1 8 5 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 15 878 1 9 3 2
Carey Price Montreal 15 904 1 9 4 2
Mike Smith Edmonton 12 686 1 6 5 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 9 441 1 3 3 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 7 423 1 3 3 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 9 515 1 6 2 1