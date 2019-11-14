Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 9 510 16 1.88
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 13 782 26 1.99
Ben Bishop Dallas 13 736 26 2.12
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 7 421 15 2.13
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 582 21 2.16
Tuukka Rask Boston 11 668 24 2.16
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 4 212 8 2.25
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 918 36 2.35
Carter Hutton Buffalo 10 602 24 2.39
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 15 878 35 2.39
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 15 876 35 2.4
Anton Khudobin Dallas 7 395 16 2.42
Ilya Samsonov Washington 7 416 17 2.45
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 12 728 30 2.47
Robin Lehner Chicago 10 550 23 2.51
Petr Mrazek Carolina 12 693 29 2.51
Carter Hart Philadelphia 12 639 27 2.53
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 9 515 22 2.56
Mike Smith Edmonton 11 627 27 2.58
Pekka Rinne Nashville 12 692 30 2.6

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 15 904 9 3 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 918 9 2 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 16 917 9 5 1
Braden Holtby Washington 14 803 9 1 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 15 878 9 3 2
Carey Price Montreal 15 904 9 4 2
David Rittich Calgary 16 961 9 4 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 15 876 8 6 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 13 782 8 5 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 12 693 8 3 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 12 692 8 2 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 9 510 7 1 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 582 7 1 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 11 668 7 2 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 15 800 6 3 4
John Gibson Anaheim 14 813 6 8 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 12 639 6 3 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 10 602 6 3 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 9 515 6 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 10 598 6 4 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Adam Werner Colorado 1 59 0 40 1.0 1 0 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 9 510 16 275 0.942 7 1 0
Robin Lehner Chicago 10 550 23 350 0.934 4 3 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 7 421 15 216 0.931 5 2 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 13 782 26 377 0.931 8 5 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 13 736 26 371 0.93 6 5 1
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 4 212 8 113 0.929 1 3 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 15 876 35 487 0.928 8 6 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 582 21 292 0.928 7 1 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 11 668 24 326 0.926 7 2 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 918 36 458 0.921 9 2 4
Carter Hutton Buffalo 10 602 24 305 0.921 6 3 1
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 9 482 24 305 0.921 4 4 1
Ryan Miller Anaheim 6 322 14 172 0.919 3 0 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 426 19 233 0.918 4 1 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 12 728 30 366 0.918 5 4 3
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 8 439 20 240 0.917 4 3 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 9 515 22 264 0.917 6 2 1
Carey Price Montreal 15 904 40 477 0.916 9 4 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 11 664 31 366 0.915 6 3 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Carter Hutton Buffalo 10 602 2 6 3 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 12 693 2 8 3 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 11 668 2 7 2 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 12 692 2 8 2 2
David Rittich Calgary 16 961 2 9 4 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 12 694 1 5 4 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 15 800 1 6 3 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 16 917 1 9 5 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 426 1 4 1 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 12 639 1 6 3 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 15 876 1 8 6 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 582 1 7 1 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 13 782 1 8 5 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 15 878 1 9 3 2
Carey Price Montreal 15 904 1 9 4 2
Mike Smith Edmonton 11 627 1 5 5 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 9 441 1 3 3 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 7 423 1 3 3 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 9 515 1 6 2 1