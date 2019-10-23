Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 2 118 3 1.51
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 3 183 5 1.64
Alex Stalock Minnesota 4 182 5 1.64
Carter Hutton Buffalo 6 364 10 1.65
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 6 357 10 1.68
Tuukka Rask Boston 5 304 9 1.78
Sam Montembeault Florida 3 167 5 1.79
Ilya Samsonov Washington 4 228 7 1.84
Robin Lehner Chicago 3 186 6 1.94
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 123 4 1.95
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 587 20 2.04
Ryan Miller Anaheim 3 140 5 2.14
Mike Smith Edmonton 6 363 13 2.14
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 6 361 13 2.15
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 4 244 9 2.2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 5 271 10 2.21
John Gibson Anaheim 8 454 17 2.24
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 241 9 2.24
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 363 14 2.31
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 478 19 2.38

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 587 7 2 0
Carter Hutton Buffalo 6 364 6 0 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 8 470 5 2 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 7 425 5 1 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 8 480 5 3 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 363 5 0 1
John Gibson Anaheim 8 454 4 4 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 478 4 4 0
Braden Holtby Washington 8 432 4 1 2
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 7 422 4 2 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 4 244 4 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 6 357 4 2 0
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 6 361 4 2 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 5 272 4 1 0
Carey Price Montreal 7 425 4 2 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 5 304 4 0 1
David Rittich Calgary 8 463 4 3 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 361 4 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 428 3 1 3
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 5 271 3 1 0

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 123 4 82 0.951 2 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 6 357 10 177 0.944 4 2 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 5 304 9 160 0.944 4 0 1
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 3 183 5 88 0.943 2 1 0
Carter Hutton Buffalo 6 364 10 176 0.943 6 0 0
Robin Lehner Chicago 3 186 6 106 0.943 1 0 2
Alex Stalock Minnesota 4 182 5 86 0.942 1 1 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 2 118 3 51 0.941 1 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 587 20 319 0.937 7 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 4 244 9 136 0.934 4 0 0
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 6 361 13 195 0.933 4 2 0
Sam Montembeault Florida 3 167 5 75 0.933 1 0 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 4 228 7 104 0.933 3 1 0
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 3 181 9 133 0.932 0 2 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 241 9 131 0.931 2 1 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 5 271 10 142 0.93 3 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 478 19 267 0.929 4 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 8 454 17 233 0.927 4 4 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 2 123 5 68 0.926 1 0 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 6 363 13 173 0.925 3 2 1

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Carter Hutton Buffalo 6 364 2 6 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 5 266 1 2 1 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 587 1 7 2 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 241 1 2 1 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 5 277 1 2 2 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 478 1 4 4 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 5 272 1 4 1 0
Carey Price Montreal 7 425 1 4 2 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 5 304 1 4 0 1
David Rittich Calgary 8 463 1 4 3 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 6 363 1 3 2 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 4 182 1 1 1 0