Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|5
|301
|7
|1.4
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|2
|120
|3
|1.5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|5
|296
|8
|1.62
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|3
|177
|5
|1.69
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|4
|244
|7
|1.72
|Samuel Montembeault Florida
|2
|102
|3
|1.75
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|4
|228
|7
|1.84
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|6
|356
|11
|1.85
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|1
|63
|2
|1.9
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|2
|124
|4
|1.92
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|1
|59
|2
|2.0
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|3
|144
|5
|2.07
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|4
|244
|9
|2.2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|4
|241
|9
|2.23
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|210
|8
|2.27
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|4
|219
|9
|2.45
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|8
|463
|19
|2.46
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|2
|121
|5
|2.46
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|4
|238
|10
|2.51
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|212
|9
|2.55
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|8
|463
|5
|2
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|6
|366
|5
|0
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|5
|301
|5
|0
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|7
|421
|5
|2
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|6
|344
|4
|2
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|6
|356
|4
|2
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|4
|244
|4
|0
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|5
|272
|4
|1
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|4
|239
|4
|0
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|7
|424
|4
|2
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|5
|302
|4
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|6
|355
|3
|3
|0
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|5
|299
|3
|2
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|5
|296
|3
|2
|0
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|6
|365
|3
|2
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|4
|244
|3
|0
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|4
|228
|3
|1
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|4
|238
|3
|1
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|2
|124
|2
|0
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|4
|241
|2
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|5
|301
|7
|148
|0.953
|5
|0
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|3
|177
|5
|102
|0.951
|2
|1
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|5
|296
|8
|158
|0.949
|3
|2
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|4
|244
|7
|130
|0.946
|3
|0
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|1
|63
|2
|36
|0.944
|1
|0
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|6
|356
|11
|185
|0.941
|4
|2
|0
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|2
|120
|3
|51
|0.941
|2
|0
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|2
|124
|4
|64
|0.938
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Montembeault Florida
|2
|102
|3
|48
|0.938
|0
|0
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|4
|244
|9
|136
|0.934
|4
|0
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|4
|228
|7
|104
|0.933
|3
|1
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|1
|59
|2
|29
|0.931
|1
|0
|0
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|2
|121
|5
|72
|0.931
|1
|0
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|3
|144
|5
|70
|0.929
|1
|1
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|117
|5
|69
|0.928
|1
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|8
|463
|19
|258
|0.926
|5
|2
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|4
|241
|9
|122
|0.926
|2
|2
|0
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|210
|8
|106
|0.925
|2
|1
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|212
|9
|117
|0.923
|2
|2
|0
|Anders Nilsson
|Ottawa
|2
|123
|7
|90
|0.922
|0
|1
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|5
|301
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|3
|177
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|4
|219
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|5
|272
|1
|4
|1
|0
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|6
|365
|1
|3
|2
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|4
|244
|1
|3
|0
|1
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|7
|424
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|3
|144
|1
|1
|1
|0
