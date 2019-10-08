Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 2 119 2 1.0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 1 1.0
John Gibson Anaheim 2 120 2 1.0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 1 60 1 1.0
Tuukka Rask Boston 1 59 1 1.0
Ilya Samsonov Washington 1 59 1 1.0
Carter Hutton Buffalo 2 120 3 1.5
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 2 117 3 1.54
James Reimer Carolina 1 64 2 1.88
Pekka Rinne Nashville 1 60 2 2.0
David Rittich Calgary 2 119 4 2.02
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 1 58 2 2.03
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 3 182 7 2.31
Frederik Andersen Toronto 3 177 7 2.36
Braden Holtby Washington 2 126 5 2.36
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 119 5 2.5
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 2 117 5 2.54
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 2 116 5 2.56
Ben Bishop Dallas 2 116 5 2.59
Cory Schneider New Jersey 1 42 2 2.79

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 3 177 2 1 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 3 182 2 0 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 2 119 2 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 2 120 2 0 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 119 2 0 0
Carter Hutton Buffalo 2 120 2 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 126 2 0 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 2 119 2 0 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 2 118 1 1 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 1 0 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 1 60 1 0 0
Braden Holtby Washington 2 126 1 0 1
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 1 60 1 0 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 2 117 1 1 0
Carey Price Montreal 2 129 1 0 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 1 59 1 0 0
James Reimer Carolina 1 64 1 0 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 1 60 1 0 0
David Rittich Calgary 2 119 1 1 0
Ilya Samsonov Washington 1 59 1 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 60 0 35 1.0 1 0 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 1 60 1 36 0.972 1 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 2 120 2 69 0.971 2 0 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 1 32 0.969 1 0 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 1 59 1 29 0.966 1 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 2 119 2 57 0.965 2 0 0
Ilya Samsonov Washington 1 59 1 26 0.962 1 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 2 117 3 55 0.945 0 2 0
James Reimer Carolina 1 64 2 34 0.941 1 0 0
Carter Hutton Buffalo 2 120 3 49 0.939 2 0 0
David Rittich Calgary 2 119 4 65 0.938 1 1 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 2 117 5 71 0.93 1 1 0
Jimmy Howard Detroit 1 59 3 42 0.929 1 0 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 1 58 2 28 0.929 0 1 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 3 182 7 97 0.928 2 0 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 3 177 7 85 0.918 2 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 119 5 61 0.918 2 0 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 1 60 2 24 0.917 1 0 0
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 1 60 4 47 0.915 1 0 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 1 60 4 44 0.909 0 0 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jaroslav Halak Boston 1 60 1 1 0 0
David Rittich Calgary 2 119 1 1 1 0