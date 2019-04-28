https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13801473.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|1
|45
|1
|1.33
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|308
|7
|1.36
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|387
|13
|2.01
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|8
|498
|17
|2.05
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|8
|513
|19
|2.22
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|6
|374
|14
|2.24
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|9
|563
|21
|2.24
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|8
|483
|21
|2.61
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|6
|359
|16
|2.67
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|7
|448
|20
|2.67
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|7
|466
|21
|2.7
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|413
|19
|2.75
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|4
|238
|12
|3.01
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|8
|435
|22
|3.03
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|6
|329
|17
|3.09
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|5
|318
|17
|3.2
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|2
|89
|5
|3.33
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|235
|15
|3.83
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|8
|483
|5
|2
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|8
|498
|5
|2
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|387
|5
|0
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|8
|435
|5
|2
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|8
|513
|5
|2
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|9
|563
|5
|3
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|6
|374
|4
|2
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|308
|4
|0
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|413
|3
|4
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|7
|466
|3
|2
|2
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|7
|448
|3
|3
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|6
|359
|2
|4
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|6
|329
|2
|3
|1
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|5
|318
|1
|2
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|308
|7
|168
|0.958
|4
|0
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|1
|45
|1
|21
|0.952
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|8
|498
|17
|272
|0.938
|5
|2
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|387
|13
|185
|0.93
|5
|0
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|9
|563
|21
|286
|0.927
|5
|3
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|6
|374
|14
|189
|0.926
|4
|2
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|413
|19
|244
|0.922
|3
|4
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|5
|318
|17
|205
|0.917
|1
|2
|2
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|7
|448
|20
|233
|0.914
|3
|3
|1
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|8
|513
|19
|220
|0.914
|5
|2
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|6
|359
|16
|184
|0.913
|2
|4
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|8
|483
|21
|236
|0.911
|5
|2
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|7
|466
|21
|230
|0.909
|3
|2
|2
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|8
|435
|22
|237
|0.907
|5
|2
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|4
|238
|12
|127
|0.906
|0
|3
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|6
|329
|17
|179
|0.905
|2
|3
|1
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|2
|89
|5
|36
|0.861
|0
|1
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|235
|15
|104
|0.856
|0
|4
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|8
|513
|2
|5
|2
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|7
|466
|1
|3
|2
|2
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|7
|448
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|5
|318
|1
|1
|2
|2
