Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Juuse Saros Nashville 1 45 1 1.33
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 4 244 6 1.47
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 316 10 1.89
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 4 239 8 2.01
Ben Bishop Dallas 5 302 11 2.18
Braden Holtby Washington 5 299 12 2.4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 5 297 13 2.62
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 6 364 16 2.63
Tuukka Rask Boston 5 294 13 2.64
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 16 2.67
Petr Mrazek Carolina 5 298 14 2.81
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 5 298 14 2.82
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 4 238 12 3.01
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 17 3.2
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 89 5 3.33
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 253 15 3.56
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 235 15 3.83
Martin Jones San Jose 5 206 15 4.37

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 6 364 4 1 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 4 239 4 0 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 316 4 1 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 4 244 4 0 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 5 297 3 2 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 5 302 3 1 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 5 298 3 2 0
Braden Holtby Washington 5 299 3 2 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 2 4 0
Martin Jones San Jose 5 206 2 2 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 5 298 2 2 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 5 294 2 3 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 253 2 3 0
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 1 2 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 4 244 6 136 0.956 4 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 1 45 1 21 0.952 0 0 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 316 10 163 0.939 4 1 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 5 302 11 170 0.935 3 1 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 4 239 8 117 0.932 4 0 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 5 297 13 174 0.925 3 2 0
Braden Holtby Washington 5 299 12 156 0.923 3 2 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 5 294 13 166 0.922 2 3 0
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 17 205 0.917 1 2 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 16 184 0.913 2 4 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 6 364 16 173 0.908 4 1 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 5 298 14 153 0.908 3 2 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 4 238 12 127 0.906 0 3 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 5 298 14 127 0.89 2 2 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 253 15 128 0.883 2 3 0
Martin Jones San Jose 5 206 15 112 0.866 2 2 0
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 89 5 36 0.861 0 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 235 15 104 0.856 0 4 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 5 298 1 3 2 0
Braden Holtby Washington 5 299 1 3 2 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 5 298 1 2 2 1
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 1 1 2 2