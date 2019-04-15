https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13767424.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|2
|128
|3
|1.41
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|184
|5
|1.62
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|3
|179
|5
|1.67
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|2
|124
|4
|1.92
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|2
|121
|4
|1.97
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|2
|118
|4
|2.02
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|2
|127
|5
|2.36
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|1
|49
|2
|2.4
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|2
|121
|5
|2.46
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|2
|120
|5
|2.5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|3
|176
|9
|3.05
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|3
|180
|10
|3.33
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|3
|178
|10
|3.35
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|3
|179
|10
|3.35
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|2
|119
|7
|3.5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|3
|176
|11
|3.73
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|3
|126
|11
|5.24
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|3
|179
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|184
|3
|0
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|3
|178
|2
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|3
|179
|2
|1
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|2
|121
|2
|0
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|2
|120
|1
|1
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|2
|124
|1
|0
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|2
|127
|1
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|3
|176
|1
|2
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|3
|126
|1
|1
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|2
|118
|1
|1
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|2
|121
|1
|1
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|2
|128
|1
|0
|1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|2
|128
|3
|65
|0.954
|1
|0
|1
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|184
|5
|103
|0.951
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|2
|124
|4
|74
|0.946
|1
|0
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|3
|179
|5
|84
|0.94
|3
|0
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|2
|120
|5
|79
|0.937
|1
|1
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|2
|118
|4
|63
|0.937
|1
|1
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|2
|127
|5
|68
|0.926
|1
|1
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|2
|121
|4
|52
|0.923
|1
|1
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|2
|121
|5
|57
|0.912
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|3
|180
|10
|102
|0.902
|0
|2
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|3
|179
|10
|97
|0.897
|2
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|3
|176
|9
|87
|0.897
|1
|2
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|3
|178
|10
|83
|0.88
|2
|1
|0
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|1
|49
|2
|16
|0.875
|0
|1
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|3
|176
|11
|82
|0.866
|0
|3
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|2
|119
|7
|50
|0.86
|0
|1
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|3
|126
|11
|73
|0.849
|1
|1
|0
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|2
|128
|1
|1
|0
|1
