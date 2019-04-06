https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13746437.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|2
|58
|1
|1.03
|Christopher Gibson
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|40
|1
|1.5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|31
|1811
|57
|1.89
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|1.97
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|1
|60
|2
|2.0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|45
|2577
|87
|2.03
|Kevin Boyle
|Anaheim
|5
|276
|10
|2.17
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2555
|93
|2.18
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2293
|87
|2.28
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|31
|1592
|61
|2.3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|55
|3251
|126
|2.33
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|40
|2308
|90
|2.34
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|40
|2386
|95
|2.39
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|53
|3203
|128
|2.4
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|45
|2576
|104
|2.42
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|55
|3160
|128
|2.43
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|60
|3575
|148
|2.48
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|66
|3880
|161
|2.49
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|21
|1165
|49
|2.52
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|67
|3855
|163
|2.54
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|53
|3203
|39
|10
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|62
|3556
|37
|24
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|59
|3445
|36
|16
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|60
|3575
|35
|20
|5
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|61
|3537
|35
|19
|5
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|66
|3880
|35
|24
|6
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|62
|3644
|33
|23
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|59
|3406
|32
|19
|5
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|67
|3855
|31
|28
|6
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|49
|2818
|29
|14
|5
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|55
|3160
|29
|19
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|60
|3599
|28
|23
|9
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|55
|3251
|27
|20
|8
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|45
|2576
|27
|12
|5
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|45
|2503
|27
|9
|5
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|45
|2577
|26
|15
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|58
|3233
|26
|22
|8
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|54
|2931
|24
|21
|6
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2555
|24
|13
|5
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2293
|23
|14
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|2
|58
|1
|19
|0.947
|0
|0
|0
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|35
|0.943
|0
|2
|0
|Christopher Gibson
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|40
|1
|17
|0.941
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|45
|2577
|87
|1299
|0.933
|26
|15
|2
|Kevin Boyle
|Anaheim
|5
|276
|10
|139
|0.928
|1
|3
|0
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|31
|1592
|61
|845
|0.928
|10
|14
|1
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2555
|93
|1294
|0.928
|24
|13
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|31
|1811
|57
|782
|0.927
|23
|5
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2293
|87
|1185
|0.927
|23
|14
|2
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|21
|1165
|49
|652
|0.925
|13
|6
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|55
|3251
|126
|1677
|0.925
|27
|20
|8
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|53
|3203
|128
|1713
|0.925
|39
|10
|4
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|11
|621
|27
|355
|0.924
|5
|4
|1
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|41
|2219
|95
|1232
|0.923
|16
|17
|5
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|1
|60
|2
|26
|0.923
|1
|0
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|40
|2308
|90
|1158
|0.922
|22
|11
|4
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|49
|2818
|125
|1564
|0.92
|29
|14
|5
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|30
|1658
|77
|948
|0.919
|16
|12
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|59
|3445
|157
|1909
|0.918
|36
|16
|6
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|66
|3880
|161
|1952
|0.918
|35
|24
|6
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|62
|3556
|9
|37
|24
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|60
|3575
|8
|35
|20
|5
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|45
|2577
|6
|26
|15
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|53
|3203
|6
|39
|10
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|31
|1811
|5
|23
|5
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2293
|5
|23
|14
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|40
|2308
|5
|22
|11
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|55
|3251
|5
|27
|20
|8
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2555
|5
|24
|13
|5
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|54
|2931
|4
|24
|21
|6
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|40
|2386
|4
|23
|14
|3
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|49
|2818
|4
|29
|14
|5
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|66
|3880
|4
|35
|24
|6
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|45
|2576
|4
|27
|12
|5
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|55
|3160
|4
|29
|19
|4
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|37
|2020
|3
|18
|9
|5
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|59
|3406
|3
|32
|19
|5
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|61
|3537
|3
|35
|19
|5
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|41
|2301
|3
|15
|18
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|31
|1696
|3
|17
|10
|2
