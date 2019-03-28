https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13722457.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|2
|58
|1
|1.03
|Christopher Gibson
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|40
|1
|1.5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|28
|1628
|49
|1.8
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|1.97
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|1
|60
|2
|2.0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|45
|2577
|87
|2.03
|Kevin Boyle
|Anaheim
|5
|276
|10
|2.17
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2376
|86
|2.17
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2228
|86
|2.31
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|27
|1397
|54
|2.32
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|38
|2191
|85
|2.33
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|50
|3024
|119
|2.36
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|51
|3023
|121
|2.4
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|43
|2457
|99
|2.42
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|59
|3515
|144
|2.46
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|37
|2207
|91
|2.47
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|52
|2980
|123
|2.48
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|62
|3645
|151
|2.49
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|21
|1165
|49
|2.52
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|30
|1802
|76
|2.53
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|50
|3024
|37
|9
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|57
|3327
|35
|15
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|59
|3515
|35
|19
|5
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|58
|3359
|34
|17
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|57
|3276
|33
|23
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|62
|3645
|33
|22
|6
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|58
|3400
|32
|21
|2
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|64
|3677
|29
|27
|6
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|56
|3226
|29
|19
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|58
|3474
|27
|22
|9
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|45
|2580
|27
|12
|5
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|45
|2577
|26
|15
|2
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|43
|2457
|26
|11
|5
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|52
|2980
|26
|19
|4
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|43
|2385
|26
|8
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|51
|3023
|25
|19
|7
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|56
|3113
|24
|22
|8
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|50
|2712
|24
|18
|5
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2228
|22
|14
|2
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2376
|22
|12
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|2
|58
|1
|19
|0.947
|0
|0
|0
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|35
|0.943
|0
|2
|0
|Christopher Gibson
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|40
|1
|17
|0.941
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|45
|2577
|87
|1299
|0.933
|26
|15
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|28
|1628
|49
|703
|0.93
|21
|4
|1
|Kevin Boyle
|Anaheim
|5
|276
|10
|139
|0.928
|1
|3
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2376
|86
|1187
|0.928
|22
|12
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|50
|3024
|119
|1624
|0.927
|37
|9
|4
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2228
|86
|1155
|0.926
|22
|14
|2
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|21
|1165
|49
|652
|0.925
|13
|6
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|27
|1397
|54
|723
|0.925
|8
|13
|1
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|37
|1969
|83
|1093
|0.924
|14
|16
|4
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|11
|621
|27
|355
|0.924
|5
|4
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|38
|2191
|85
|1105
|0.923
|21
|10
|4
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|1
|60
|2
|26
|0.923
|1
|0
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|51
|3023
|121
|1555
|0.922
|25
|19
|7
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|28
|1545
|71
|893
|0.92
|16
|11
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|45
|2580
|117
|1441
|0.919
|27
|12
|5
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|62
|3645
|151
|1844
|0.918
|33
|22
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|30
|1637
|69
|838
|0.918
|17
|9
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|57
|3276
|8
|33
|23
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|59
|3515
|8
|35
|19
|5
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|45
|2577
|6
|26
|15
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|50
|3024
|6
|37
|9
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|28
|1628
|5
|21
|4
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2228
|5
|22
|14
|2
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2376
|5
|22
|12
|5
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|38
|2191
|4
|21
|10
|4
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|50
|2712
|4
|24
|18
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|51
|3023
|4
|25
|19
|7
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|37
|2207
|4
|20
|14
|3
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|45
|2580
|4
|27
|12
|5
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|62
|3645
|4
|33
|22
|6
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|43
|2457
|4
|26
|11
|5
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|52
|2980
|4
|26
|19
|4
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|36
|1943
|3
|15
|11
|5
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|34
|1830
|3
|16
|9
|4
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|58
|3359
|3
|34
|17
|5
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|41
|2301
|3
|15
|18
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|30
|1637
|3
|17
|9
|2
View Comments