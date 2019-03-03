https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13658980.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|2
|58
|1
|1.03
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|21
|1210
|34
|1.68
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|1.97
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|1
|60
|2
|2.0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|2086
|72
|2.07
|Kevin Boyle
|Anaheim
|5
|276
|10
|2.17
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|23
|1180
|44
|2.24
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|25
|1498
|56
|2.24
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|37
|2158
|81
|2.25
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|15
|774
|29
|2.25
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|1756
|66
|2.25
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|41
|2485
|93
|2.25
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|32
|1858
|71
|2.29
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|36
|2071
|79
|2.29
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|17
|1016
|42
|2.48
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|14
|746
|31
|2.49
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|46
|2613
|109
|2.5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|39
|2340
|99
|2.54
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|52
|3044
|129
|2.54
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|55
|3275
|140
|2.56
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|47
|2794
|31
|13
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|55
|3275
|31
|19
|5
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|49
|2869
|30
|13
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|41
|2485
|30
|7
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|48
|2737
|27
|20
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|48
|2834
|27
|18
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|52
|3044
|27
|19
|5
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|54
|3120
|26
|21
|5
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|46
|2627
|23
|16
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|49
|2969
|23
|18
|8
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|46
|2613
|23
|17
|3
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|36
|2071
|22
|8
|5
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|36
|1970
|22
|5
|5
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|37
|2158
|20
|14
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|39
|2340
|20
|14
|5
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|2086
|20
|10
|5
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|34
|1942
|20
|10
|3
|Louis Domingue
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1440
|19
|5
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|34
|1929
|19
|12
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|44
|2547
|18
|16
|9
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|2
|58
|1
|19
|0.947
|0
|0
|0
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|35
|0.943
|0
|2
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|21
|1210
|34
|508
|0.933
|15
|3
|1
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|15
|774
|29
|418
|0.931
|6
|6
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|2086
|72
|1043
|0.931
|20
|10
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|41
|2485
|93
|1344
|0.931
|30
|7
|4
|Kevin Boyle
|Anaheim
|5
|276
|10
|139
|0.928
|1
|3
|0
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|17
|1016
|42
|586
|0.928
|11
|4
|2
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|1756
|66
|913
|0.928
|17
|10
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|23
|1180
|44
|600
|0.927
|7
|11
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|37
|2158
|81
|1102
|0.926
|20
|14
|2
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|14
|746
|31
|413
|0.925
|6
|4
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|32
|1858
|71
|940
|0.924
|17
|9
|4
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|11
|621
|27
|355
|0.924
|5
|4
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|47
|2794
|120
|1562
|0.923
|31
|13
|3
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|25
|1498
|56
|725
|0.923
|17
|7
|1
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|1
|60
|2
|26
|0.923
|1
|0
|0
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|31
|1669
|72
|929
|0.922
|13
|13
|3
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|36
|2071
|79
|1013
|0.922
|22
|8
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|39
|2340
|99
|1208
|0.918
|20
|14
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|55
|3275
|7
|31
|19
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|41
|2485
|6
|30
|7
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|21
|1210
|5
|15
|3
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|48
|2737
|5
|27
|20
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|1756
|4
|17
|10
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|32
|1858
|4
|17
|9
|4
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|40
|2171
|4
|18
|15
|4
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|2086
|4
|20
|10
|5
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|37
|2158
|3
|20
|14
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|41
|2301
|3
|15
|18
|6
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|31
|1844
|3
|16
|12
|3
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|34
|1942
|3
|20
|10
|3
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|52
|3044
|3
|27
|19
|5
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|36
|2071
|3
|22
|8
|5
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|46
|2613
|3
|23
|17
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|15
|774
|2
|6
|6
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|46
|2627
|2
|23
|16
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|39
|2340
|2
|20
|14
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|26
|1394
|2
|14
|8
|2
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|34
|1929
|2
|19
|12
|2
