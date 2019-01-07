https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13512992.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|8
|361
|11
|1.83
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|1.97
|Collin Delia
|Chicago
|4
|241
|8
|1.98
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|10
|596
|21
|2.11
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1184
|43
|2.18
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|15
|898
|33
|2.2
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|14
|753
|28
|2.23
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|30
|1687
|65
|2.31
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|23
|1322
|52
|2.36
|Adin Hill
|Arizona
|12
|636
|25
|2.36
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|24
|1291
|51
|2.37
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|27
|1565
|63
|2.42
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1409
|58
|2.47
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|38
|2257
|93
|2.47
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|30
|1779
|74
|2.5
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|19
|977
|41
|2.52
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|21
|1199
|51
|2.55
|Pheonix Copley
|Washington
|14
|798
|34
|2.56
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|14
|787
|34
|2.59
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|10
|508
|22
|2.6
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|38
|2257
|24
|10
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|30
|1779
|20
|9
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|31
|1751
|18
|12
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|32
|1866
|18
|12
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|31
|1809
|18
|8
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|32
|1933
|17
|12
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|29
|1682
|16
|10
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|32
|1868
|16
|11
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|22
|1328
|16
|4
|2
|Louis Domingue
|Tampa Bay
|19
|1143
|15
|4
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|33
|1884
|15
|14
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|36
|1997
|15
|13
|6
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|30
|1687
|15
|10
|2
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|33
|1778
|14
|13
|4
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|31
|1742
|14
|13
|3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|27
|1565
|14
|10
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|24
|1291
|14
|4
|3
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|23
|1322
|13
|6
|2
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|28
|1645
|13
|12
|3
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|31
|1737
|13
|11
|6
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|1
|31
|0
|14
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Collin Delia
|Chicago
|4
|241
|8
|166
|0.952
|3
|0
|1
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|8
|361
|11
|209
|0.947
|3
|2
|0
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|35
|0.943
|0
|2
|0
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|10
|596
|21
|342
|0.939
|8
|1
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|14
|753
|28
|399
|0.93
|5
|8
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1184
|43
|593
|0.927
|11
|6
|3
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|23
|1322
|52
|702
|0.926
|13
|6
|2
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1409
|58
|763
|0.924
|12
|7
|4
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|19
|977
|41
|538
|0.924
|8
|7
|2
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|11
|621
|27
|355
|0.924
|5
|4
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|15
|892
|40
|529
|0.924
|9
|2
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|30
|1779
|74
|965
|0.923
|20
|9
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|36
|1997
|88
|1138
|0.923
|15
|13
|6
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|15
|898
|33
|431
|0.923
|9
|5
|1
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|10
|508
|23
|294
|0.922
|4
|2
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|27
|1565
|63
|799
|0.921
|14
|10
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|24
|1291
|51
|649
|0.921
|14
|4
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|22
|1328
|59
|739
|0.92
|16
|4
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|30
|1687
|65
|805
|0.919
|15
|10
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|38
|2257
|6
|24
|10
|4
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|23
|1322
|3
|13
|6
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|31
|1737
|3
|13
|11
|6
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|22
|1203
|3
|12
|8
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|18
|997
|3
|11
|5
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|27
|1565
|2
|14
|10
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|8
|361
|2
|3
|2
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|31
|1751
|2
|18
|12
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1409
|2
|12
|7
|4
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|14
|774
|2
|5
|5
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|29
|1682
|2
|16
|10
|2
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1184
|2
|11
|6
|3
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|32
|1868
|2
|16
|11
|4
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|19
|1123
|2
|7
|10
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|30
|1687
|2
|15
|10
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|17
|886
|2
|10
|5
|1
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|23
|1281
|2
|12
|9
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|15
|892
|2
|9
|2
|3
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|10
|596
|1
|8
|1
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|1211
|1
|12
|7
|1
