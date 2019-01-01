Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 6 287 6 1.25
Collin Delia Chicago 3 180 5 1.67
Pavel Francouz Colorado 1 29 1 2.07
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 10 596 21 2.11
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 19 1063 38 2.14
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 14 838 31 2.22
Pekka Rinne Nashville 29 1623 61 2.26
Ben Bishop Dallas 25 1446 55 2.28
Jaroslav Halak Boston 22 1262 48 2.28
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 2.33
Adin Hill Arizona 11 578 23 2.39
David Rittich Calgary 23 1229 49 2.39
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 25 1350 54 2.4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 74 2.5
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2138 91 2.55
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 20 1208 52 2.58
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 14 787 34 2.59
John Gibson Anaheim 34 1878 81 2.59
Petr Mrazek Carolina 16 949 41 2.59
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 621 27 2.6

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2138 22 10 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 20 9 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 29 1663 17 11 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 30 1748 17 11 1
Martin Jones San Jose 29 1690 16 8 4
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 29 1754 16 10 3
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 19 1143 15 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 34 1878 15 11 6
Braden Holtby Washington 27 1562 15 9 2
Carey Price Montreal 30 1750 15 10 4
Pekka Rinne Nashville 29 1623 15 10 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 20 1208 15 3 2
Craig Anderson Ottawa 31 1742 14 13 3
Jake Allen St. Louis 31 1662 13 12 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 25 1446 13 9 2
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 31 1764 13 14 3
Carter Hutton Buffalo 28 1645 13 12 3
David Rittich Calgary 23 1229 13 4 3
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 23 1211 12 7 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 22 1262 12 6 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 1 31 0 14 1.0 0 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 6 287 6 161 0.963 3 1 0
Collin Delia Chicago 3 180 5 116 0.957 3 0 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 1 29 1 22 0.955 0 1 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 10 596 21 342 0.939 8 1 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 19 1063 38 540 0.93 9 6 3
Jaroslav Halak Boston 22 1262 48 665 0.928 12 6 2
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 25 1350 54 733 0.926 12 6 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 25 1446 55 736 0.925 13 9 2
John Gibson Anaheim 34 1878 81 1072 0.924 15 11 6
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 14 838 31 407 0.924 8 5 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 621 27 355 0.924 5 4 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 74 965 0.923 20 9 1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 352 0.923 5 7 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 20 1208 52 676 0.923 15 3 2
Ryan Miller Anaheim 10 508 23 294 0.922 4 2 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 13 773 35 450 0.922 8 1 3
Jimmy Howard Detroit 26 1478 67 834 0.92 10 9 5
Anton Khudobin Dallas 18 914 40 501 0.92 7 7 2
David Rittich Calgary 23 1229 49 615 0.92 13 4 3

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2138 5 22 10 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 22 1262 3 12 6 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 29 1630 3 12 10 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 20 1130 3 11 7 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 25 1446 2 13 9 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 6 287 2 3 1 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 29 1663 2 17 11 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 25 1350 2 12 6 4
Aaron Dell San Jose 13 773 2 5 5 3
Braden Holtby Washington 27 1562 2 15 9 2
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 19 1063 2 9 6 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 16 877 2 9 5 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 29 1623 2 15 10 1
Mike Smith Calgary 21 1161 2 11 8 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 13 773 2 8 1 3
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 10 596 1 8 1 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 23 1211 1 12 7 1
Martin Jones San Jose 29 1690 1 16 8 4
Anton Khudobin Dallas 18 914 1 7 7 2
Carey Price Montreal 30 1750 1 15 10 4