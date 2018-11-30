https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13434051.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|17
|973
|30
|1.85
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|6
|351
|12
|2.05
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|15
|846
|29
|2.06
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|9
|538
|19
|2.12
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|13
|706
|26
|2.21
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|21
|1246
|47
|2.26
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|11
|636
|24
|2.26
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|13
|784
|30
|2.3
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|16
|955
|37
|2.32
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|34
|2.33
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|13
|693
|27
|2.33
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|23
|1354
|54
|2.39
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|15
|748
|30
|2.41
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|783
|32
|2.45
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|7
|367
|15
|2.45
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|8
|414
|17
|2.46
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|8
|439
|18
|2.46
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|7
|404
|17
|2.52
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|21
|1226
|52
|2.54
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|12
|660
|28
|2.54
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|21
|1246
|14
|7
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|23
|1354
|14
|8
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|20
|1104
|12
|7
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|23
|1283
|10
|9
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|17
|999
|10
|7
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|19
|1086
|10
|7
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|17
|973
|10
|4
|1
|Louis Domingue
|Tampa Bay
|13
|775
|9
|4
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|19
|1133
|9
|7
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|21
|1226
|9
|8
|4
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|17
|962
|9
|5
|2
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|17
|1018
|9
|5
|3
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|19
|1101
|9
|5
|4
|Henrik Lundqvist
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|1191
|9
|8
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|16
|955
|9
|5
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|13
|784
|9
|3
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|8
|5
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|15
|846
|8
|3
|2
|Jimmy Howard
|Detroit
|18
|1022
|8
|6
|3
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|13
|706
|8
|2
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|1
|31
|0
|14
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Adin Hill
|Arizona
|3
|95
|0
|35
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|6
|351
|12
|191
|0.937
|4
|1
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|15
|846
|29
|453
|0.936
|8
|3
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|17
|973
|30
|464
|0.935
|10
|4
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|21
|1246
|47
|688
|0.932
|14
|7
|0
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|8
|414
|17
|246
|0.931
|3
|2
|1
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|9
|538
|19
|271
|0.93
|7
|2
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|21
|1226
|52
|717
|0.927
|9
|8
|4
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|8
|439
|18
|248
|0.927
|4
|3
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|16
|955
|37
|508
|0.927
|9
|5
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|13
|784
|30
|412
|0.927
|9
|3
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|7
|404
|17
|230
|0.926
|5
|0
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|783
|32
|427
|0.925
|8
|4
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|15
|748
|30
|397
|0.924
|6
|3
|3
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|11
|636
|24
|316
|0.924
|7
|2
|1
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|13
|706
|26
|343
|0.924
|8
|2
|1
|Garret Sparks
|Toronto
|5
|303
|13
|172
|0.924
|4
|1
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|34
|439
|0.923
|8
|5
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|13
|693
|27
|352
|0.923
|5
|7
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|23
|1354
|5
|14
|8
|1
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|19
|1101
|3
|9
|5
|4
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|2
|8
|5
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|15
|748
|2
|6
|3
|3
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|9
|541
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|15
|846
|2
|8
|3
|2
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|11
|636
|2
|7
|2
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|17
|973
|2
|10
|4
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|23
|1283
|1
|10
|9
|3
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|16
|925
|1
|5
|10
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|385
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|783
|1
|8
|4
|1
|Adin Hill
|Arizona
|3
|95
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|666
|1
|4
|5
|2
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|8
|439
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|18
|1080
|1
|7
|7
|4
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|13
|706
|1
|8
|2
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|11
|583
|1
|7
|4
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|14
|783
|1
|6
|7
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|7
|404
|1
|5
|0
|1
View Comments