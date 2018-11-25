https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13419342.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|14
|796
|22
|1.66
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|1
|61
|2
|1.94
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|14
|787
|26
|1.98
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|12
|646
|22
|2.04
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|6
|351
|12
|2.05
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|19
|1126
|42
|2.24
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|8
|478
|18
|2.25
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|13
|784
|30
|2.3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|34
|2.33
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|13
|693
|27
|2.33
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|21
|1234
|48
|2.33
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|15
|895
|35
|2.34
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|14
|688
|27
|2.35
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|10
|603
|24
|2.39
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|725
|29
|2.4
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|7
|367
|15
|2.45
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|17
|1018
|42
|2.48
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|19
|1107
|46
|2.49
|Anthony Stolarz
|Philadelphia
|1
|47
|2
|2.5
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|7
|404
|17
|2.52
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|19
|1126
|12
|7
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|21
|1234
|12
|8
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|18
|1042
|11
|6
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|21
|1166
|9
|8
|3
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|17
|1018
|9
|5
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|17
|968
|9
|6
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|16
|957
|9
|5
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|18
|1039
|9
|5
|3
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|14
|796
|9
|2
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|13
|784
|9
|3
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|8
|5
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|15
|879
|8
|7
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|19
|1107
|8
|7
|4
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|725
|8
|3
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|14
|787
|8
|2
|2
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|16
|902
|8
|5
|2
|Henrik Lundqvist
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|1071
|8
|7
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|18
|1093
|8
|8
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|12
|646
|8
|2
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|15
|895
|8
|5
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|1
|31
|0
|14
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|1
|61
|2
|37
|0.946
|0
|0
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|14
|796
|22
|395
|0.944
|9
|2
|1
|Anthony Stolarz
|Philadelphia
|1
|47
|2
|35
|0.943
|0
|0
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|14
|787
|26
|423
|0.939
|8
|2
|2
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|6
|351
|12
|191
|0.937
|4
|1
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|19
|1126
|42
|607
|0.931
|12
|7
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|12
|646
|22
|315
|0.93
|8
|2
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|19
|1107
|46
|641
|0.928
|8
|7
|4
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|725
|29
|404
|0.928
|8
|3
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|14
|688
|27
|370
|0.927
|5
|3
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|13
|784
|30
|412
|0.927
|9
|3
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|7
|404
|17
|230
|0.926
|5
|0
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|15
|895
|35
|470
|0.926
|8
|5
|2
|Jimmy Howard
|Detroit
|16
|942
|40
|534
|0.925
|7
|6
|3
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|7
|354
|16
|211
|0.924
|2
|2
|1
|Garret Sparks
|Toronto
|5
|303
|13
|172
|0.924
|4
|1
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|34
|439
|0.923
|8
|5
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|13
|693
|27
|352
|0.923
|5
|7
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|17
|1018
|42
|531
|0.921
|9
|5
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|21
|1234
|5
|12
|8
|1
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|18
|1039
|3
|9
|5
|3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|2
|8
|5
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|14
|688
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|8
|483
|2
|3
|3
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|14
|787
|2
|8
|2
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|14
|796
|2
|9
|2
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|19
|1126
|1
|12
|7
|0
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|13
|693
|1
|5
|7
|0
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|14
|826
|1
|5
|8
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|385
|1
|4
|3
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|19
|1107
|1
|8
|7
|4
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|725
|1
|8
|3
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|16
|902
|1
|8
|5
|2
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|9
|513
|1
|5
|2
|1
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|601
|1
|4
|5
|1
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|6
|320
|1
|2
|3
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|12
|646
|1
|8
|2
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|11
|583
|1
|7
|4
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|13
|723
|1
|5
|7
|1
