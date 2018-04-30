https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goal-Scoring-12873740.php
Goal Scoring
Updated 10:04 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
|Name
|Team
|GP
|G
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|7
|8
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|8
|7
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|8
|6
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|5
|5
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|6
|5
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|8
|5
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|5
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|6
|4
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|8
|4
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|8
|4
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|6
|4
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|6
|4
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|8
|4
|Patrick Marleau
|Toronto
|7
|4
|Austin Watson
|Nashville
|8
|4
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|5
|3
|Brandon Tanev
|Winnipeg
|7
|3
|James van Riemsdyk
|Toronto
|7
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|A
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|12
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|8
|10
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|8
|9
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|7
|8
|John Carlson
|Washington
|8
|8
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|David Krejci
|Boston
|8
|7
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|8
|7
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|7
|7
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|6
|7
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|8
|6
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|7
|6
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|6
|6
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|7
|6
|Brian Dumoulin
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|Mattias Ekholm
|Nashville
|8
|5
|Ryan Ellis
|Nashville
|8
|5
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|8
|5
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|6
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PP
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|T.J. Oshie
|Washington
|8
|3
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|8
|3
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|7
|3
|James van Riemsdyk
|Toronto
|7
|3
|David Backes
|Boston
|8
|2
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|6
|2
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|8
|2
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|5
|2
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|8
|2
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|6
|2
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|Rick Nash
|Boston
|8
|2
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|Alex Tuch
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Patrick Marleau
|Toronto
|7
|1
|Colin Miller
|Vegas
|6
|1
|James Neal
|Vegas
|6
|1
|Rickard Rakell
|Anaheim
|4
|1
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|7
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SH
|Matt Calvert
|Columbus
|6
|1
|Blake Coleman
|New Jersey
|5
|1
|Valtteri Filppula
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|Kasperi Kapanen
|Toronto
|7
|1
|Chandler Stephenson Washington
|8
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPA
|John Carlson
|Washington
|8
|7
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|8
|6
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|8
|5
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|6
|4
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|6
|4
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|4
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|6
|4
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|Kevin Labanc
|San Jose
|6
|3
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|6
|2
|Tyler Bozak
|Toronto
|7
|2
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|8
|2
|William Karlsson
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|7
|2
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|7
|2
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|7
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHA
|Jay Beagle
|Washington
|7
|1
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|6
|1
|Jori Lehtera
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|Brooks Orpik
|Washington
|8
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPP
|John Carlson
|Washington
|8
|8
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|8
|6
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|8
|5
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|8
|5
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|6
|5
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|6
|4
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|8
|4
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|6
|4
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|6
|4
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|8
|4
|T.J. Oshie
|Washington
|8
|4
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|6
|4
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|4
|Will Butcher
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|Kevin Labanc
|San Jose
|6
|3
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|James van Riemsdyk
|Toronto
|7
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHP
|Jay Beagle
|Washington
|7
|1
|Matt Calvert
|Columbus
|6
|1
|Blake Coleman
|New Jersey
|5
|1
|Valtteri Filppula
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|6
|1
|Kasperi Kapanen
|Toronto
|7
|1
|Jori Lehtera
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|Brooks Orpik
|Washington
|8
|1
|Chandler Stephenson Washington
|8
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|GWG
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|8
|2
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|7
|1
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|8
|1
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|6
|1
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|8
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|8
|1
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|5
|1
|James van Riemsdyk
|Toronto
|7
|1
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|8
|0
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|8
|0
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|8
|0
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|0
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|8
|0
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|6
|0
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|6
|0
|Patrick Marleau
|Toronto
|7
|0
|Austin Watson
|Nashville
|8
|0
|Brandon Tanev
|Winnipeg
|7
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|S
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|8
|40
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|8
|34
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|8
|34
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|8
|32
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|29
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|8
|28
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|7
|28
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|6
|28
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|8
|27
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|7
|27
|John Carlson
|Washington
|8
|26
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|6
|26
|Rick Nash
|Boston
|8
|26
|P.K. Subban
|Nashville
|8
|26
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|6
|25
|Jonathan MarchessaulVegas
|6
|25
|James Neal
|Vegas
|6
|25
|Boone Jenner
|Columbus
|6
|24
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|7
|24
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|8
|24
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|G
|S
|PCTG
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|6
|5
|26
|19.23
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|8
|7
|40
|17.5
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|5
|29
|17.24
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|8
|4
|24
|16.66
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|8
|5
|34
|14.70
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|8
|4
|34
|11.76
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|+/-
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|8
|10
|Olli Maatta
|Pittsburgh
|8
|9
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|7
|8
|Mattias Ekholm
|Nashville
|8
|8
|Zdeno Chara
|Boston
|8
|7
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|Justin Schultz
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|8
|6
|Brooks Orpik
|Washington
|8
|6
|Paul Stastny
|Winnipeg
|7
|6
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|6
|6
|Austin Watson
|Nashville
|8
|6
|Brian Dumoulin
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|Deryk Engelland
|Vegas
|6
|5
|Sean Kuraly
|Boston
|8
|5
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston
|8
|5
|Kevan Miller
|Boston
|8
|5
|Tyler Myers
|Winnipeg
|6
|5
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|5
|Bryan Rust
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
View Comments