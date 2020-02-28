Recommended Video:

Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Fortuna Dusseldorf 3, Hertha Berlin 3

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Kenan Karaman (6, 45), Erik Thommy (9).

Hertha Berlin: Erik Thommy (64), Matheus Cunha (66), Krzysztof Piatek (75).

Halftime: 3-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 SSV Jahn Regensburg 1, Dynamo Dresden 2

SSV Jahn Regensburg: Erik Wekesser (63).

Dynamo Dresden: Patrick Schmidt (70), Simon Makienok (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Karlsruher SC 0, Nuremberg 1

Nuremberg: Patrick Erras (74).

Halftime: 0-0.