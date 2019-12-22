https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/German-Summaries-14925776.php
German Summaries
Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Rouwen Hennings (38), Erik Thommy (90).
Union Berlin: Michael Parensen (48).
Halftime: 1-0.
Heidenheim: Robert Leipertz (21), Tim Kleindienst (66, 89).
VfL 1899 Osnabruck: Bryan Henning (75).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bochum: Silvere Ganvoula (42), Anthony Losilla (83).
SSV Jahn Regensburg: Sebastian Stolze (15, 64), Andreas Albers (32).
Halftime: 1-2.
Sandhausen: Mario Engels (53), Besar Halimi (54).
Holstein Kiel: Salih Ozcan (11), Emmanuel Iyoha (75).
Halftime: 0-1.
