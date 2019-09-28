Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga RB Leipzig 1, Schalke 3

RB Leipzig: Emil Forsberg (83).

Schalke: Salif Sane (29), Amine Harit (43), Rabbi Matondo (58).

Halftime: 0-2.

Hoffenheim 0, Moenchengladbach 3

Moenchengladbach: Alassane Plea (43), Marcus Thuram (65), Florian Neuhaus (83).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mainz 0, Wolfsburg 1

Wolfsburg: Marcel Tisserand (9).

Halftime: 0-1.

Augsburg 0, Leverkusen 3

Leverkusen: Florian Niederlechner (34), Kevin Volland (76), Kai Havertz (84).

Halftime: 0-1.

SC Paderborn 2, Bayern 3

SC Paderborn: Kai Proger (68), Jamilu Collins (84).

Bayern: Serge Gnabry (15), Philippe Coutinho (55), Robert Lewandowski (79).

Halftime: 0-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2 SSV Jahn Regensburg 2, Hamburger SV 2

SSV Jahn Regensburg: Sebastian Stolze (29), Andreas Albers (85).

Hamburger SV: Sebastian Nachreiner (72), Aaron Hunt (75).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bochum 2, Darmstadt 2

Bochum: Silvere Ganvoula (10, 25).

Darmstadt: Immanuel Hohn (13), Marcel Heller (85).

Halftime: 2-1.

Karlsruher SC 1, Heidenheim 1

Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (21).

Heidenheim: Marc Schnatterer (54).

Halftime: 1-0.