Georgia 26, Baylor 14
|Georgia
|3
|16
|7
|0
|—
|26
|Baylor
|0
|0
|14
|0
|—
|14
UGA_FG Blankenship 24, :49.
UGA_Pickens 27 pass from Fromm (Blankenship kick), 12:28.
UGA_FG Blankenship 31, 8:08.
UGA_Landers 16 pass from Fromm (run failed), 1:51.
BAY_Mims 12 pass from C.Brewer (Mayers kick), 12:14.
UGA_Z.White 13 run (Blankenship kick), 7:16.
BAY_C.Brewer 1 run (Mayers kick), 4:10.
___
|UGA
|BAY
|First downs
|19
|21
|Rushes-yards
|40-130
|28-46
|Passing
|249
|234
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-30-0
|28-50-2
|Return Yards
|33
|39
|Punts-Avg.
|7-42.3
|7-49.1
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-82
|9-75
|Time of Possession
|32:23
|27:37
___
RUSHING_Georgia, Z.White 18-92, McIntosh 6-26, Simmons 3-22, Cook 3-12, Camarda 1-6, Robertson 1-4, Swift 1-2, Fromm 3-(minus 12), (Team) 4-(minus 22). Baylor, Lovett 3-18, Hasty 8-13, Ebner 5-8, C.Brewer 9-7, Fleeks 1-4, Zeno 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Georgia, Fromm 20-30-0-249. Baylor, C.Brewer 24-41-1-211, Zeno 4-9-1-23.
RECEIVING_Georgia, Pickens 12-175, Simmons 4-47, Landers 3-25, McIntosh 1-2. Baylor, Ebner 7-70, Mims 5-75, Thornton 4-38, Sneed 4-20, Hasty 3-11, Fleeks 2-11, Henle 2-7, Lovett 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.