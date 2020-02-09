https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/GRAND-CANYON-103-CALIFORNIA-BAPTIST-98-15041951.php
GRAND CANYON 103, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 98
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Okpoh
|20
|0-0
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Lever
|23
|5-8
|3-3
|1-3
|3
|3
|13
|Blacksher
|32
|4-10
|5-6
|0-5
|5
|4
|15
|Dixon
|30
|8-10
|5-7
|1-2
|4
|0
|24
|Johnson
|30
|6-6
|9-11
|0-6
|1
|5
|25
|Brown
|33
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|Jenkins
|28
|6-10
|6-8
|0-4
|2
|3
|20
|Bangai
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-51
|28-37
|3-27
|16
|20
|103
Percentages: FG .627, FT .757.
3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (Johnson 4-4, Dixon 3-5, Jenkins 2-3, Blacksher 2-4, Brown 0-1, Lever 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Okpoh).
Turnovers: 8 (Blacksher 2, Johnson 2, Brown, Dixon, Lever, Okpoh).
Steals: 3 (Blacksher 2, Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|23
|5-9
|3-6
|3-9
|2
|5
|14
|Pirog
|26
|2-5
|1-2
|4-7
|2
|4
|5
|Acquaah
|38
|10-22
|5-6
|0-5
|10
|2
|30
|Boyd
|34
|4-10
|3-3
|0-0
|5
|4
|14
|Flavors
|37
|5-12
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|15
|Armstrong
|12
|4-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|12
|Morison
|11
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|1
|Kuol
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|2
|Nottage
|9
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|32-68
|15-21
|11-31
|21
|29
|98
Percentages: FG .471, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 19-36, .528 (Flavors 5-8, Acquaah 5-10, Armstrong 4-5, Boyd 3-8, Nottage 1-1, Davis 1-2, Kuol 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Nottage, Pirog).
Turnovers: 8 (Acquaah 2, Armstrong, Davis, Flavors, Kuol, Morison, Nottage).
Steals: 4 (Acquaah 3, Boyd).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Grand Canyon
|50
|53
|—
|103
|California Baptist
|39
|59
|—
|98
A_5,050 (6,000).
View Comments