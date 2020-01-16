FG FT Reb
CREIGHTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ballock 38 2-7 0-0 0-4 5 1 6
Alexander 37 6-16 0-0 0-5 3 3 14
Zegarowski 37 6-15 2-2 0-1 7 2 20
Mahoney 25 6-13 4-5 2-4 2 3 19
Jefferson 22 4-7 1-1 1-3 0 2 9
Bishop 19 3-5 3-4 2-4 0 4 9
K.Jones 14 0-1 1-2 2-4 0 2 1
Mitchell 8 1-1 0-1 0-0 1 0 2
Totals 200 28-65 11-15 7-25 18 17 80

Percentages: FG .431, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Zegarowski 6-11, Mahoney 3-4, Ballock 2-6, Alexander 2-10, Jefferson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop 2, K.Jones).

Turnovers: 10 (Alexander 3, Ballock 2, Bishop 2, Zegarowski 2, K.Jones).

Steals: 9 (Zegarowski 3, Alexander 2, Jefferson 2, Ballock, Mahoney).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGETOWN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mosely 40 4-6 4-4 0-4 4 3 13
Pickett 38 3-10 3-4 1-6 1 0 9
Yurtseven 35 9-14 2-2 5-13 3 0 20
McClung 28 7-14 4-6 1-5 5 4 19
Allen 26 4-6 1-1 0-1 5 3 10
Blair 23 4-9 2-3 1-3 0 0 12
Muresan 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Wahab 5 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 3 0
Totals 200 31-60 16-20 8-34 18 14 83

Percentages: FG .517, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Blair 2-4, Allen 1-1, Mosely 1-2, McClung 1-4, Pickett 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Yurtseven 2, Pickett, Wahab).

Turnovers: 14 (McClung 6, Blair 2, Mosely 2, Muresan, Pickett, Wahab, Yurtseven).

Steals: 3 (Mosely, Pickett, Yurtseven).

Technical Fouls: None.

Creighton 37 43 80
Georgetown 36 47 83

A_5,920 (20,356).