FG FT Reb
GEORGE WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Battle 36 4-7 3-3 0-4 1 0 13
Paar 15 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 4 2
Jack 38 7-9 1-1 0-4 0 2 19
Nelson 40 4-9 8-13 0-4 1 1 16
Potter 33 9-15 2-2 1-5 8 4 20
Toro 22 1-2 1-1 3-4 1 2 3
Walker 7 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Stallings 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Offurum 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 26-51 15-20 4-24 13 17 73

Percentages: FG .510, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Jack 4-6, Battle 2-5, Offurum 0-1, Walker 0-1, Nelson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jack 2, Battle).

Turnovers: 14 (Potter 5, Nelson 3, Paar 3, Walker 2, Toro).

Steals: 8 (Nelson 4, Battle 2, Jack, Potter).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGE MASON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Oduro 28 6-12 0-1 3-11 1 2 13
Wilson 27 6-11 1-2 6-8 0 2 15
Greene 34 3-8 0-0 0-4 3 3 7
Johnson 30 6-10 5-6 0-3 2 2 17
Miller 37 5-9 1-2 2-5 2 4 11
Hartwell 27 1-7 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Calixte 10 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Mar 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 28-58 7-11 12-34 8 18 67

Percentages: FG .483, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Wilson 2-3, Greene 1-3, Oduro 1-3, Miller 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Hartwell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Oduro 2, Wilson 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Greene 4, Johnson 3, Oduro 3, Wilson 2, Calixte, Hartwell, Miller).

Steals: 4 (Miller 2, Calixte, Mar).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Washington 28 45 73
George Mason 30 37 67

.