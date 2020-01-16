FG FT Reb
GEORGE MASON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Greene 36 3-13 3-5 0-4 4 5 11
Miller 36 3-11 4-4 3-6 1 3 12
Wilson 35 6-14 6-8 4-11 1 0 18
Johnson 32 4-9 0-1 3-7 3 5 8
Hartwell 25 3-9 0-0 0-0 1 3 7
Oduro 15 2-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 4
Mar 13 2-4 1-1 2-4 1 1 5
Calixte 8 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Totals 200 24-63 14-19 13-35 11 21 67

Percentages: FG .381, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Miller 2-3, Greene 2-6, Hartwell 1-5, Mar 0-1, Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Wilson 5, Oduro).

Turnovers: 11 (Calixte 2, Greene 2, Hartwell 2, Johnson 2, Mar 2, Wilson).

Steals: 11 (Greene 4, Johnson 3, Miller 2, Mar, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGE WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Potter 40 7-15 12-15 0-6 7 1 26
Jack 33 1-6 0-0 1-3 1 3 3
Battle 31 5-9 0-2 0-5 0 2 15
Nelson 31 3-9 0-0 0-3 1 3 7
Paar 29 3-5 1-2 3-9 1 4 7
Walker 14 2-2 1-1 0-1 0 1 6
Stallings 12 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 3 2
Offurum 10 2-2 3-3 1-2 0 1 7
Totals 200 24-49 17-23 5-31 10 18 73

Percentages: FG .490, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Battle 5-8, Walker 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Jack 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Offurum 2, Battle, Jack, Paar, Walker).

Turnovers: 15 (Potter 5, Nelson 4, Jack 2, Battle, Paar, Stallings, Walker).

Steals: 4 (Nelson 4).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Mason 27 40 67
George Washington 33 40 73

A_3,089 (5,000).