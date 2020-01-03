FG FT Reb
GARDNER-WEBB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Perez 36 1-7 7-8 1-2 2 1 10
Johnson 33 3-6 10-11 3-8 0 2 17
Cornwall 31 2-7 1-1 1-7 2 3 5
Jamison 31 9-15 1-3 3-9 1 2 19
Dufeal 23 3-3 2-2 2-6 0 2 9
Reid 17 1-2 2-2 0-2 0 2 4
Turner 15 1-1 0-0 0-1 2 1 2
Jenkins 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Terry 7 0-2 1-2 0-2 0 0 1
Totals 200 20-44 24-29 10-37 7 13 67

Percentages: FG .455, FT .828.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Dufeal 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Perez 1-4, Jenkins 0-1, Terry 0-2, Cornwall 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cornwall, Dufeal).

Turnovers: 19 (Cornwall 4, Dufeal 3, Jamison 3, Perez 3, Johnson 2, Reid 2, Terry 2).

Steals: 7 (Turner 3, Johnson 2, Cornwall, Perez).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CAMPBELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Henderson 36 6-13 1-1 1-2 4 1 14
Whitfield 35 3-11 2-2 0-0 3 1 10
Gensler 34 4-8 2-3 2-6 1 1 11
Stajcic 24 3-8 3-4 2-4 4 5 10
Nelson 22 2-3 0-0 1-2 2 3 4
Spencer 22 4-10 0-0 2-5 3 2 10
Lusane 16 1-4 1-1 0-0 2 1 3
McCullough 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Knight 5 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 3 3
Totals 200 24-60 9-11 8-21 19 18 65

Percentages: FG .400, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Whitfield 2-4, Spencer 2-5, Knight 1-1, Stajcic 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Gensler 1-4, Lusane 0-1, McCullough 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gensler, Henderson, Knight).

Turnovers: 10 (Spencer 3, Nelson 2, Stajcic 2, Whitfield 2, Henderson).

Steals: 13 (Gensler 3, Nelson 3, Whitfield 3, Henderson, Knight, McCullough, Spencer).

Technical Fouls: None.

Gardner-Webb 31 36 67
Campbell 31 34 65

A_1,371 (3,095).