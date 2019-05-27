https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Formula-One-Winners-13898826.php Formula One Winners The Associated Press Published 9:05 am EDT, Monday, May 27, 2019 Through May 26 1. Lewis Hamilton, 4 2. Valtteri Bottas, 2 Most Popular 1 Westport beach sticker hike suggested over bridge cost 2 Reports of aggressive coyotes close Weston preserve 3 Coleytown may not be ready for 2020 school start 4 Westport man charged with DUI following crash 5 Police: Westport man arrested after guns stolen twice from his unlocked car 6 Staples’ football coach Treglia resigns to be closer to New York home 7 Norwalk woman charged with DUI in Westport View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.